Manny Besasar of Dolly’s Curry Den, Jethro van Dam and Sasha Knott from the Lions River Craft Brewery, Ziyanda Mgandela, from the Independent on Saturday, and Brad Ainslie, from the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, get stuck into delicious gourmet bunnychows that will feature at CraftFest. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA

Durban: Get ready for CraftFest. The latest instalment of the festival that celebrates everything craft is on March 22 and early bird tickets are up on Quicket. CraftFest, brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, celebrates the best in craft beers and drinks, artisanal food, local handicrafts and top local musicians, creating a fun and safe day in the country for the whole family.

Be seen in the champagne bar, or try craft gins and cocktails and mocktails and mixers in the gin bar. CraftFest offers you the opportunity to try many of KZN’s distinctive craft beers, with the Lions River Craft Brewery a new addition to the CraftFest stable.

Delicious home cooked food takes in everything from Greek to Chinese, Spanish to smoked and wild meats, vegan to pizzas, German sausages to Tato twisters and pub snacks. The award-winning bunny chows from Manny and Sharon Besasar’s Dolly’s Curry Den will make their first appearance at the festival.

The musical lineup is still being finalised, but crowd favourite Qadasi & Maqhinga, and Pedro Barbosa, who had everyone dancing on the lawns at last year’s CraftFest, are confirmed.