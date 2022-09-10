Dance the weekend away

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and crafts, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) Relax at the Spring Craft market and support local crafters while raising funds for the conservancy. Features 40-plus traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and décor items (no shop-bought items), plus home-made food stalls. Set in a beautiful garden with magnificent sea views and live music. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal, from 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Cabaret star Tanya Koenderman is in Durban for one show with her A Night in Paris next weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Love Will Tear Us Apart ‒ a celebration of “break up” music from Barry Thomson & The Reals with guests Samantha Landers and Colin Peddie. Revealing and poignant breakup ride – through all the stages of the emotional roller-coaster. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today) Final day of Jomba!, presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, offering performances and dance talks at the Sneddon with a Youth Open Horizons event at the Stable Theatre. Tickets at the Sneddon are R80, and R65 for students, scholars and pensioners through Computicket. All other events are free. For full programme see https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/. Playhouse, Opera: (today and tomorrow) Shall We Dance features an array of spectacular dancers and glittering dance styles. Produced and directed by Neville Letard and Caryl Cusens. Today at 2.30pm and 6pm, and tomorrow at 11am and 3pm. Tickets R100-R150 at webtickets. Playhouse, Drama: (today and tomorrow) King Cetshwayo The Conquerer is musical story of the life and times of King Cetshwayo. Today at 2pm and 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: A Night in Paris sees Tonya Koenderman return for one performance only on September 18 at 2pm. Koenderman encapsulates the love of drama and romance as only the French can do with songs from the ever passionate Edith Piaf. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse drama: The Shakespeare Schools Festival encourages schools to perform abridged “30 min” versions of Shakespearean plays in professional theatres. September 13-17 at 6.30pm. Tickets R85-R100 from webtickets. Beverly Hills Hotel: The monthly Comedy Night invites you to an evening of laughs with some of SA's well-known comedians. No under 18s. September 15 at 7pm. Tickets: R350 each (incl harvest table) from webtickets.

Mi Casa will perform at the Music By The Lake series in Durban’s Botanic Gardens tomorrow. Music Botanic Gardens: (tomorrow) Award-winning Mi Casa return to perform at Music By The Lake after a three-year absence, supported by Angel Mazibuko and banging DJ Michael Zuma. From 12.30pm. Tickets R100-R320 from webtickets. Alliance Francaise: Bahambayo is a KZN band that fuses maskandi, marabi, Afro-jazz and Zulu storytelling. Comprises composer, songwriter and guitarist Nhlanhla Zondi, vocalist Frankie Buthelezi, bassist Barry Clausen and percussionist Albert Chemane. September 16 from 6pm. Tickets R100 at the door. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Christopher Duigan plays Concert Classics, a programme of popular Bach transcriptions and melodies and music by Chopin and Debussy. At 3pm on September 18. Tickets R150 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only).

Art The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutumba, Justin Mashora, Joseph Manana and Shirley Brandon, and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a memorable large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Sistas pays tribute to the courageous women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956, in protest against the apartheid regime's extension of pass laws for black women. Until October 2. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691.

AmmaZulu Gardens & Sculpture Precinct: Acclaimed award-winning artist and sculptor Robin Moodley has created a new solo exhibition in two parts, entitled Time in Space and Time in Memory at AmmaZulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof, with the second instalment at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Hike Phezulu Crocodile Safari Park, Drummond. Hike to see wild game at the edge of the Valley of a Thousand Hills. Cost R30. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am, meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Comedian Kate Pinchuck will appear in Trash By Mouth at the Chairman this evening as part of the Point Waterfront Festival. Events Fort Nottingham Museum: (today) The Fort Nottingham Highland Games offer a day of heritage, fun and history featuring attractions like Celtic dancing, tossing the caber, tug-o’-war, kilted mile, weight over the bar and the swirl of kilts and the skirl of the pipes. Food and beverage stalls, children’s activities in a day for the whole family. Tickets from Quicket. The Point Arts Festival: (today and tomorrow) Catch four days of theatre, comedy, music, art and more in locations in the Point waterfront precinct. Activities include the Affordable Art Show, My Dream City Youth Art Show, the Point Market, a series of photography and art exhibitions, comedy shows hosted by Not Quite Right Comedy, interactive street pop-ups, and three nights of music with the Music Imbizo. Venues include The Breakfast Room, Station Collective, Studio 3, The Art Room, The Chairman, Robsons, The Bond Shed, Maha Cafe, and OnPoint. For tickets and the full programme, see www.pointwaterfrontfestival.com