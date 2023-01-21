Don’t snooze because it’s January

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antique Fair: Lower level of Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm on January 28 for a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys etc. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241. Golden Hours Market: The first in a monthly Saturday antiques, collectables and car boot market for antique rustic treasures. January 28 from 9am to 3pm. Food vendors and live music, Call Lyn on 076 400 2410.

Hey Half Way: The Durban and Pietermaritzburg Animal Anti-Cruelty League will hold a car boot sale at 1 Fraser Road, Assagay, on January 28 from 9am to 1pm. Cost R150 per site, free for shoppers. Call Colleen on 031 736 9093 or email [email protected] “The Dingalings are Back!” with Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon at Scottsville next weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until January 29. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow Theatre: Rhumbelow film club is screening Ken Follett’s Pillars of the Earth, starring: Ian McShane, Matthew Macfadyen, Eddie Redmayne, Hayley Atwell, David Oakes. January 27 episode 7&8 at 7pm. Running Time: 45 min per Episode (excluding 15 minute interval). Other film club offerings include: January 21 The Odd Couple; January 25 Jane Eyre; and January 29 Royal Ballet, Like Water for Chocolate. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Barnyard Theatre: Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert (and their offspring, Kaylee and Grace McIlroy, as they bring their unique brand of musical comedy genius back to the Barnyard in Live. Directed by Darren King and choreographed by Daisy Spencer, February 2-4 at 7pm, February 5 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow Durban: The Chain ‒ The Fleetwood Mac Story spanning more than 30 years, starring The Reals ‒ Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell ‒ with guest guitarist Colin Peddie and singer Marion Loudon. February 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, February 5 at 2pm. Tickets R190 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Fresher Festival. The Fresha Theatre Festival has been resurrected as three mini street festivals in uMlazi Mega City Parking Mall on January 28 (special guests: Siwele Sonke Dance Theatre); Kwa Dambuza / Eringini in Edendale on January 29 and Manguzi, Kosi Bay, on February 3 (special guests Flatfoot Dance Company). Free open-air community festivals.

Jazz saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane will play at KuD’ta this weekend. Music KuD’ta VIP Lounge, Wilson’s Wharf: (tomorrow) African kings presents Linda Sikhakhane, Standard Bank’s Young Artist for Jazz. Features Swiss musicians Lucca Fries (piano), Jonas Ruther (drums), bassist Géraud Portal and South African vocalist and oldtime friend Paras. At 4pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket. Golden Horse Casino, Scottsvlle: The Dingalings return on January 28 with “The Dingalings are Back!”. Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon treat their audience to music from yesteryear and tons of laughter. At 5.30pm and 8pm. Tickets R120-R150 from webtickets. Good Vibes Café & Bar Ballito: The Neon Dreams album, Love Child Baby Dolphin, release party. January 28 at 5pm. Tickets R220 from webtickets.

Tatham Art Gallery: Chris Duigan performs The Sound of South America with a wide-ranging selection of piano music, from both the popular and classical repertoire. Expect classics by Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos and Argentina's Alberto Ginastera. Sultry, melancholic songs from Mexico, along with tangos from Argentina (including a Piazzolla selection) plus a personal favourite Ernesto Nazareth. January 29 at noon. Also Amber Auditorium Howick on January 26 at 7pm, and Ashton College Ballito on February 12 at 3pm. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school resume on February 8.At 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. The exhibition Within The Fibre Of My Being opened at the KZNSA this week. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) New exhibition Within the Fibre Of My Being. The textile and fibre art based exhibition brings together six South African artists working with needle and thread. Delicate embroidery, intricate stitching and richly brocaded tapestries contrast with bold, graphic subject matter, inviting the viewer to explore a textured topography of marks and stitches. Until February 26.

Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo and features work by Anelisiwe Maphumulo, Andile Maphumulo, Mthobisi Maphumulo, Lindani Maduna, Thembi Mthembu,Thalente Khomo, Lindelwa Msimang, Bongani Luthuli, Nhlanhla Chonco, Sihle Mthethwa, Mzamo Mlambo and Nhlakanipho Peace Ndimande. Until March 2. The Green Gallery: New artworks by Makiwa Mutomba, Nic Human, Sue Whitmore, Val Wilson and Justin Mashora. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition Presence ‒ The Gift of Now. Until January 29. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: Away weekend this weekend. Next Sunday January 29 at 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, enjoy the waterfalls and cascades and climb half peak two. Afterwards enjoy cold beer at the Umfula restaurant. Entrance R35. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Umdloti Full Moon Walk & Beach picnic: A brand new hike to watch the spectacular full moon rising, An easy 6km walk suitable for beginners on pristine beaches and in coastal forest. Takes about 2-3 hours. February 4 at 5.45 for 6pm. Meet at the Umdloti South Beach car park. Optional beach picnic afterwards. Tickets R120 from Quicket. The Umgeni Steam Railway runs from Inchanga next weekend. Events L’Art Arabe Gallery: (tomorrow) ArtScribes Global presents the course English or Arabic Calligraphy – A Meditative Arts Experience by Sana-Bella Ebrahim. From 2pm to 4.30pm at 183 Musgrave Road. Course costs R350, including materials and refreshments. Call 076 891 1152. Berea Bowling Club: The Durban Caledonian Society will hold a Burn’s Lunch at the Berea Bowling Club, corner of Brand and Ferguson Roads, Umbilo, at 12.30 for 1pm on January 29. Cost R80, includes a three course meal. Visitors are welcome. Cash bar available. Phone Molly 067 2699442.

Inchanga Station: The Umgeni Steam Railway offers a fun family outing with a ride through the hills with “Wesley” ‒ an octogenarian Class 19D steam loco. The train runs January 28 and 29 at 8.30am; 11am; 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The Inchanga Craft Market also offers a food garden, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum and model railway will be open. There are no ATMs on site, nor card facilities. Cash or Zapper accepted. Safe parking. Visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com or call 082 353 6003. All at Inchanga Station. Car Boot Sale: In aid of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League at Hey Halfway, 1 Fraser Road, Assegay, next Saturday from 9am-1pm. Shoppers free, entry per car/stall R150, proceeds to AACL. To book a stall, call Colleen at 031 736 9093 or email [email protected] Learn 2 Surf: Safe beginner-surfer beaches with experienced, friendly and patient surf instructors. All the surf gear you need is provided. Lessons at Durban and Southbroom. Visit http://www.learn2surf.co.za. Tickets R200-R750 from webtickets.