Durban International Film Festival offers drive-in options

Durban - The Durban International Film Festival goes virtual this year, but with some selected screenings at drive-in cinemas in Durban, Port Shepstone, Newcastle and Zululand.

The 41st edition of the festival runs from September 10 to 20 and this week organisers announced the opening and closing movies, featuring South African actresses.

Opening the show is the last film featuring the late Mary Twala, who died last month at the age of 80. Twala had a guest role in the first season of Generations and starred in local drama Ubizo: The Calling. In 2010, she played a supporting role in Hopeville, as Ma Dolly, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination. She also starred in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Picture: Supplied

Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, the movie This is not a Burial, but a Resurrection sheds some light on the land issues in Lesotho by telling a very personal story of one woman.

The closing movie is the thriller Dust, directed by Pieter du Plessis, and starring Shana Mans. It tells a story of female oppression and emancipation, and is a contemporary look at women’s rights.