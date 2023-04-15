Durban stages are on fire

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Antiques, vintage and collectables from top dealers. A treasure waiting to be found for everyone. uMhlanga Centre from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod on 084 5480366.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Ashton College in Ballito are presenting Chicago. Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Mcilroy family are becoming the ‘Kardashians of Durban’ ‒ without the botox, backsides and bank balance. What they do have are children of legal working age, and they are prepared to use them in their latest show, Family Business, with Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert (and their offspring, Kaylee, Fiona and Grace Mcilroy). Until April 23. Tickets from Computicket.

Playhouse Drama: (today and tomorrow) The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild presents the 15th Durban Passion Play, known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”. It is an epic-scale dramatic production depicting Jesus' Passion, covering the final period of his life from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the resurrection. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Wela Kapela Productions presents Vincent, written and directed by Amanda Bothma and starring Daniel Anderson and Germaine Gamiet on piano. The multimedia cabaret tells the story of Vincent van Gogh, a complex man with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or [email protected] Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best is a tribute honouring the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/

Playhouse Loft: The Hymns of a Sparrow is a comedy set in the rural areas of eKuphileni and tells a story of Babu Mngadi who is fighting surrounding cattle owners because of their cattle eating his garden. April 18-21 at 9am, noon and 6pm, April 22 at 2pm. Playhouse, Drama: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is a ballet that takes a magical journey to the enchanted land of Narnia. Four siblings ‒ Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy ‒ discover a magical wardrobe that leads them into a fantastical world ruled by the evil White Witch. There they meet a powerful lion named Aslan and together they must defeat the White Witch and restore order to Narnia. Performed by the House Academy of Dance. April 22 at noon and 3pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Suncoast Globe: Peppa, George, Mummy & Daddy Pig are returning to SA in Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day. From space rockets to starfish, exploding bubbles to Bing Bong singalongs, fans will be dancing, singing and jumping in muddy puddles … just like Peppa. April 21 at 7pm, April 22 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm, April 23 at 10am and 1pm. Tickets R199 - R699 from webtickets.

Ashton College, Ballito: Chicago: Teen Edition is the school’s performance of Chicago: The Musical. April 22, and 25-26 at 6pm, April 24 at 3.30pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. The Station Urban Event Space: FreeSdomu is a South African comedic tale based on how some of us take our current freedom for granted and how too much freedom can also cause havoc. April 26 at 7pm. Tickets R100-R1000 on webtickets. Rhumbelow, Northlands: Road To Graceland – Paul Simon Tribute stars The Black Lapels: Rob Warren, Garth Warren, Gareth Gale and Colin Peddie with guest vocalist Tory du Plessis. April 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or [email protected]

Violinist and orchestra leader Ralitza Macheva will perform for Friends of Music tomorrow Music Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Three of Durban’s leading classical musicians will play trios from renowned composers at 3pm. Aristide du Plessis (cello), Ralitza Macheva (violin) and Annamaria D’Andrea (viola) will perform Schubert’s String Trio in B flat, Beethoven’s String Trio in D and Mozart’s Divertimento for String Trio in E flat. Tickets: R120 (members) and R140 (non-members) at the door. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

Northwood School: Cross Winds ‒ A Symphonic Wind Band Spectacular features music old and new by the KZN Youth Wind Band and the Northwood School band and choir. April 21 at 6.30pm. Tickets R90 from Quicket. Westville Werehouse: The Road to SA Open Air Rock Fest 2023 features four bands destined for the line up at the main festival in September: The KILL, Sons of Shem, PosterBoy and Type -7 on April 21 from 6pm. Tickets R60 at Quicket, R80 at the door. Barnyard Theatre: Award-winning South African singer and songwriter Juan Boucher with his latest album release ‘Hier Waar Ek Nou Is’ which has been nominated for a SAMA in the category: Beste Pop Album. April 26 at 7pm. Tickets R230 from www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Fig Tree Farm, Hillcrest: Kearsney College Youth Music Festival celebrates Freedom Day. Music groups and ensembles from across KZN will feature in a day of music, fun, picnics and the spirit of Ubuntu. Includes the KZN Youth Choir, the KZN Youth Orchestra and the KZN Youth Wind Band with school choirs, including the Kearsney College Choir. Bring your own picnic baskets and blankets, or sample some of the delicious food and drinks at the venue. April 27, gates open from 9am. Tickets R100 on Quicket. Robsons, Point: Catch the Absolutely Awesome Autumn Adventure with a line-up that includes Hawema, Baraka, Angie Harajuku, Kuhle Nsele, Roshanda Lewis, Akso, Soft Swords, SoundzTabu and Fuego Heat. April 28, doors open at 5pm. Tickets R80 earlybird/ R120 presale/ R160 at the door from Quicket. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Christopher Duigan plays ‘The Most Beautiful Piano Classics’, including a popular selection of memorable music from ‘On Golden Pond’, ‘The Piano’ and classics by Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. April 30 at 3pm. Also Amber Valley on April 27 at 7pm, Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg on April 28 at 7pm, Woodgrove Community Centre May 4 at 3.30pm and Ashton College, Ballito May 7 at 3pm. Book via WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected]

Pitika Ntuli’s exhibition Return to the Source opened at the Durban Art Gallery this week. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) A Faint Transport is a solo exhibition by Josephine Grindrod that draws on art historical images of 'The Deluge' to explore the threat of climate-induced flooding to all forms of life. In the Park Gallery catch Hope for a Better Tomorrow, an exhibition of woodcut prints produced by graduate interns based at Ubuciko Creations in Amaoti, Inanda. Both until April 30. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s ground-breaking exhibition ‘Azibuyele Emasisweni’ (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The online version launched as part of the National Arts Festival and was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for best digital exhibition in the world and received one of two People’s Choice Awards in Paris in 2021. It then toured to Oliewenhuis Art Museum in 2022 and was nominated for a Kyknet Fiesta Award for best achievement in the visual arts. The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead, and Angelica Anastasis. Beautiful Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: Stories.za presents more than 50 artists, each with their own story and unique style. Until May 28. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Bartlett Estates. Meet on the verge outside the old Inchanga Hotel. Hike costs R30. Light pub supper afterwards at Hayways. Call David 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. The annual Highland Gathering takes place in Amanzimtoti at month end. Events Bat Centre: (today) The Goodiez & Vibez Experience is dedicated to the arts and all things creative. Live music and poetry, trading stalls, and a fashion show for local designers. From 10am. Tickets R50-R500 from webtickets. Alliance Française: April Cine Club features a masterpiece from the 1940s, Les Enfants du Paradis, which lasts three hours, will be screened over two Wednesdays April 19 and 26. At 6pm.