Durban’s hottest tickets

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, dècor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Hey Halfway, Assagay: (today) The Animal Anti-Cruelty League of Durban and Pietermaritzburg holds a carboot sale from 9am to 1pm today. Call Colleen at 031 736 9093. Windermere Antique Fair: Catch the next fair on the lower level of Windermere Centre on March 4 from 8.30am to 2pm. About 20 dealers with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen and old toys. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Call Helen Clementz at 084 2410241.

Story continues below Advertisement

A dancer performs in ‘4GRAPHY’, a dance production at the Playhouse Loft next weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Simply the Best” is the tribute to the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) “The Moon Looks Delicious From Here” is written and performed by Aldo Brincat and directed by Sjaka Septembir. Through physical theatre, mime and characterisation, the 60-minute, one-man show explores immigrant family dynamics and how they shape identity and heritage in a first-generation citizen. At 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Join the Rhumbelow Movie Club and enjoy an old-fashioned movie night out with friends. February 25 at 7pm – Pink Floyd, The Wall and March 1 at 6.30pm – War Horse.

Story continues below Advertisement

Playhouse, Loft: “4GRAPHY” is a dance production showcasing four works of choreography: ballet, hip hop, contemporary and inclusive arts disability. Choreographed by Jarryd Watson, Casey Swales, Lyrical Deezy and Cue Ngema, the performances portray narratives on society’s “post Covid” experience. Performed by a cast of dancers from Durban and Cape Town. March 4 at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Comedy Bat Centre: (today) Jason Goliath presents “Dala ‒ It Is What It Is” at 8pm. Backed with his mantra of “Chase Your Happy”, Goliath gets to undress life’s uncomfortable truths and how he learnt to “Dala" (Do) because “It Is What It Is” and there is no time for excuses, inadequacy or mediocrity. Tickets R120 from webtickets. The Octavia Boutique Hotel, Inanda: (tomorrow) Laugh out Loud Comedy Show features a day of comedy and Gospel music at 2pm. Tickets R100 on webtickets.

Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast: Mazansi comedy night, performers to be announced. March 8 at 7pm. Tickets R210 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/book The opening of the KZNPO summer season takes place on Thursday. Music Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school resumed on February 8. Concerts at 3.30pm. Tickets from R175 to R210 from webtickets. On Point Waterfront: (today) Anywhere In Durban, the ultimate Afrohouse experience with non-stop dancing and amazing beats with some of the best Afrohouse DJs. No under 18s. No bring your own food or drink. No camping chairs. From noon. Tickets R150-R250 from webtickets.

Tatham Art Gallery: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays and introduces the concepts of suite, sonata and etude in Part 1 of “What are We Listening To?”. Features Bach Partita No1, Beethoven ‘Tempest’ Sonata Op 31 No2 and etudes by Chopin, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff. Concert starts at noon. Also tomorrow at St Agnes Church in Kloof at 3pm, Community Centre, Woodgrove on March 3 at 3.30pm and Ashton College, Ballito on March 5 at 3pm. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected] Playhouse Opera: KZN Philharmonic Orchestra opens its four-concert Summer Symphony Season on March 2 at 7pm. Conductor Hossein Pishkar and soloist Danae Dörken on piano perform Sibelius: Pelleas and Melisande, Op. 46, Mendelssohn: Concerto for Piano No1 and Beethoven: Symphony No1. Season runs every Thursday until March 23. Off Street parking available at the Royal Hotel. Tickets R90-R200 from Quicket. Kings Park-stadium: Oh'31 For The Kulture pits gqom versus hip hop, with your favourite Durban artists on one stage. March 3 from 9pm. Tickets R350 from webtickets.

Willow Way Manor, Hillcrest: A barnyard-style evening of music with Richards Bay band Angus on March 3. Doors open at 5.30pm, music starts at 6.30pm. Bring your own picnic-style dinner. Food will be on sale. All drinks to be purchased through Willow Way Manor’s fully licensed bar. Tickets R160 from Quicket The Werehouse, Durban: “Magik Xperience” celebrates the hip hop movement and some of the finest artists, such as BEAST, MusiholiQ, Touchline, Landrose, Lord Script, Celestial Mic, Pdogg Amazing, and more. March 4 from 6pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Dance Cafè Nightclub, Durban North: Desi Fusion Bollywood Edition features DJ Desiblue. Support DJs are Sanveer, Deon Chetty, Vinosh and Althaf Suleman. March 4 from 8pm. Tickets R120 at webtickets, R150 at the door.

Jewish Club: KZN’s eminent musical doctors Andrew Warburton and Christopher Cockburn play masterpieces for four hands at one piano by Mozart, Schubert and Ravel. March 5 at 3pm. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door. Final weekend of the exhibition Within the Fibre of my Being at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) “Within the Fibre of my Being” is a textile- and fibre-art based exhibition that brings together six artists working with needle and thread to create richly evocative visual scapes. Until February 26. Durban Art Gallery: “Inkaba”, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo. Until March 2.

The Green Gallery: New artworks by Nicky Firth, Susie Robins, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and Shirley Brandon Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition “venUS & eARTh: celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe during this month of love. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike from Acutts Drive Kloof/Gillitts. An easy hike along the stream to two awesome waterfalls. Shaded, cool, easy. Meet at Acutts Drive. Call David 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events KZN National Botanical Garden (PMB): (today) Enjoy a Valentine's Picnic Under The Stars from 5pm. Love is an essential part of being human. Many forms of entertainment enticing guests to kick back, relax, and take in the natural splendour. Tickets R70-R250 from webtickets.