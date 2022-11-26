Feast of events for Durban

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Shongweni has a number of exciting markets lined up including on December 16,17 and 18, and regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Christianenburg Stadium, Clermont: (today) The Clermont Arts and Flea Market is a social market to showcase Clermont culture and talent. Exciting products and services, good music, fashion and art in all forms. Bring your whole family for a fun-filled day with good food and vibes. From 8am. Tickets R30-R50 from webtickets. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957. I Heart Market: Has moved permanently to Sugar Rush Park, Ballito, and has markets on December 3, 10 and 17 from 8.30am to 2pm. Secure parking/free entrance. Artisanal crafters offer fine, handmade goods that include jewellery, accessories, leather goods, ceramics, visual arts, décor, clothing, deli foods, and bakery goods including bread, pastries, cookies and cakes. La Lucia Antiques Fair: Premier antiques and collectables fair for Christmas gifts to suit all prices. Porcelain, silver, jewellery, and decorative household wares, plus records and even woodworking tools. December 4 from 9am to 3pm at La Lucia Mall. Call Sandy on 082 705 4882.

Windermere Antiques Fair: Fun Christmas Market featuring an array of traders selling treasures from yesteryear. December 10 from 8.30am to 2pm in Windermere Centre. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241 Clansthal Market: A boutique craft market hosted in a private garden overlooking the ocean to raise funds for the Clansthal Conservancy. Enjoy a relaxing morning browsing through a range of crafts, clothing, and décor items, ideal for Christmas shopping. Several home-made food stalls and live music. December 11 and 18 from 9am until 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham on 083 556 8108. Mackaya Bella Community Centre: Renishaw Hills Open Day and Christmas Market on December 15 from 9am to 4pm. Christmas shopping and lots of fun activities for the little ones, including face painting, balloon shaping and temporary tattoos. East Coast Gold will broadcast live with Dave Guselli.

The Clansthal Market on the KZN south coast has two events in December. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties has a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Courtyard Theatre: (today) Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company’s first Access Dance Festival at 6.30pm. Three new works created by the company celebrate the power of dance to transcend narrow definitions of who can dance. Tickets are R50 from Clare at [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) Sunday Sessions feature Rorke Hunter and Red Robyn. Red Robyn is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer, and Rorke cut his teeth on blues. At 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: (today and tomorrow) Sleeping Beauty is a kaleidoscope of dance on a journey about love, and a curse that only true love’s kiss can break. At noon and 4pm. Tickets R170 from webtickets. Playhouse Loft: Catch Fordsburg’s Finest, hailed as Paul Slabolepszy’s crowning achievement. Directed by Bobby Heaney, the class-act two-hander features new-generation star Chi Mhende opposite Slabolepszy In a story of homecoming, of healing and hope. December 2 and 3 at 6.30pm, December 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: The British Invasion ‒ They Came, They Sang, They Conquered stars The Reals (Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell and Andy Turrell) with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. Catch the cultural phenomenon of the mid 1960s from The Beatles, the Dave Clark Five, The Kinks, the Rolling Stones and The Animals. December 2 and 3 at 7.30pm, December 4 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse Opera: It’s Beautiful at the Ballet is an inspiring, uplifting and joyful programme of short pieces by some of South Africa’s best known choreographers, Veronica Paeper, Sean Bovim and Adele Blank. December 22 at 2pm and 6pm, December 23 at 3pm. Tickets R100-R150 at webtickets. Mbongeni Ngema will head a group of top live performers for a concert at the Playhouse in December. Music Greyville Racecourse: (today) Youth Hip Hop Festival features heavyweight artists: KO, Nasty C, AKA, Emtee, OkMalumKoolKat, DreamTeam FT. Feel, Stanky, Junior De Rocka, Junior B, Lab, Oby, Meech and Wobbly. From noon. Tickets R200-R500 from webtickets. Norwegian Settlers Church, Marburg: (today) The KZNPO performs a wide range of classical, contemporary and African music.in a concert in support of Genesis Hope South Africa. At 1pm. Tickets R30-R50 on webtickets.

St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill: (tomorrow) Get into the Christmas spirit with the Durban Symphonic Choir conducted by Ros Conrad, and accompanied by organist/pianist Christopher Cockburn, at 3pm. Ninety minutes of favourite Christmas carols and anthems. Tickets R100 (under 12s free) from Quicket. Food and beverages will be on sale. See www.durbansymphonicchoir.co.za Tatham Art Gallery: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays the Music of Chopin at noon. Tickets: R100 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Enjoy lunch at Cafe Tatham, booking essential at 033 342 8327. Also at Grace Hall, Ballito on December 4 at 3pm. Tickets R130. Zimbali Beach Resort: The Drakensberg Choir’s annual Noël Programme of beautiful Christmas music on a national tour. December 3 at 7pm. Also at Hilton College December 5 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Rainbow Restaurant, Pinetown: (tomorrow) The summer line-up features the Melvin Peters quartet tomorrow, while December 4 is the Sibusiso Mashiloane Quartet. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. For the full programme see https://www.therainbow.co.za. Secure roof-top parking at the local Spar. Playhouse Grand Foyer: (tomorrow) Soiree, an enticing programme of vocal and choral items by Durban’s multi-award-winning Clermont Community Choir, accompanied at the piano by Dr David Smith at 2.30pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Luthuli Museum, Groutville: Sanele Phakathi live in concert on December 2 at 6pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets.

Blue Lagoon: The annual Gagasi FM Beach Fest on the lawns on December 3. The event kicks off the brand's “ila uzong’thola khona" summer campaign. Tickets R200-R500 from webtickets. The Manor House, Salt Rock: Enjoy a day out with family and friends for the Marriott Ballito Day starring South Africa’s top musicians Jeremy Loops, Hot Water and Angus. Chairs and picnic blankets allowed. December 3 from 1pm. Tickets R120 to R360 at webtickets/ R50 per cooler box. Albany Hotel: Exclusive Poetry Show with Julanolwazi The Poet and live music. December 3 from 2pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: Irabi-Umkhumbane Jazz Heritage Celebration features the Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble with DJ Gabriel YoungStar and IRABI Tuition Programme artists: Sheila da Bluenote Pat Zondi IMpolompolo, Nhlanhla Moletsane & Sifiso Cele. December 3 from 3pm. Tickets R90 to R355 from webtckets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a wonderful Sunday afternoon concert. Proceeds in aid of Youth Education and Support Trust. December 4 at 3pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Christmas in the Berg Festival from December 9-11. This joyous festival heralds an early start of the Christmas season with the choir presenting a new Christmas repertoire with traditional and festive carols. December 9 at 7pm: A Talent Showcase. December 10 at 3pm Vivaldi’s Gloria, at 5pm, a piano recital by Gerhard Joubert; at 7pm Noël Gala Concert, repeated on December 11 at 10am. Tickets R200 per event at webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: The Mbongeni Ngema Concert is celebration of Mbaqanga music with a powerhouse line-up of musicians, singers, and dancers and with Ngema as the lead artist. December 10 at 3pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) The gallery’s annual BuzzArt Christmas extravaganza opened last night. This year’s theme celebrates fresh starts and new leases on life, with the focus on sustainable, sophisticated design. Runs until January 15. The Green Gallery: (today) Fresh collection of artworks from Justin Mashora, Sue Robins, Janine Jollands, and Penny Brown and new bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: 4Fs Sakes, Flora, Fauna, feathers and a touch of fur, featuring prominent local artists. Runs until November 27. Call 072 245 8691. The Chairman: uMongo Msindo’s second exhibition in the uMongo Msindo project that showcases the unique musical heritage of South Africa. The exhibition of indigenous instruments is an interactive one that will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in November. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm on November 27 hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park. R35 each for a new hike on some awesome trails through cool forests with steak, pizzas, coffee and beer after. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359. Events LEARN 2 SURF: Safest beginner-surfer beaches with surf instructors that are experienced, friendly, patient and excited to get you up and riding waves. All of the surf gear you need is provided. Lessons at Durban and Southbroom. Tickets R200-R750 from webtickets. For more info see http://www.learn2surf.co.za