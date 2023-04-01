Feast of holiday fun

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Special markets over the Easter weekend: April 8 from 7am to 1pm and April 9 from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Animal Anti-Cruelty League: (today) A carboot sale at Hey Halfway, 1 Fraser Road Assegai, from 9am to 1pm. For further information call Colleen on 031 736 9093 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) 40 traders will display a treasure chest of beautiful items at the mall from 9 am to 3pm. Vintage items from hall-marked silver, engraved crystal, porcelain, unusual gifts to antique and vintage jewellery and craftsman's wood-working tools. Call Sandy on 060 817 1168 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) The Autumn Craft Market in a beautiful private garden overlooking the sea. Enjoy a relaxing morning and support local traders offering crafts, clothing, jewellery and décor items while listening to live music. Also several home made food stalls so you can enjoy breakfast and lunch as well as delicious cheeses, olives, artisanal bread, cakes, biltong and more. From 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. The Flatfoot Dance Company will perform Love Song at the KZNSA this evening. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ KZNSA Gallery: (today) The Flatfoot Dance Company presents an intimate dance experience with Love Song. Created by the full company (Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika, Zinhle Nzama, Sbonga Ndlovu, Siseko Duba and Ndumiso Dube) choreographed by Lliane Loots, it is a journey into the workings of the heart and how we love. Today at 6.30pm. Tickets R100, booking is essential. Contact [email protected]

Curro Hillcrest High School: (today and tomorrow) KZN Performers in association with Robin van Wyk presents the youth ballet Cinderella. A famous fairy-tale about falling in love at a magical ball. At 4pm. Tickets R197.50 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild presents the 15th Durban Passion Play, known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”, an epic-scale dramatic depiction of Jesus' Passion, covering the final period of his life from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the Resurrection. April 6-8 and 11-15 at 7pm, April 9 and 16 at 2,30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: Wela Kapela Productions presents Vincent, written and directed by Amanda Bothma and starring Daniel Anderson and Germaine Gamiet on piano. The multimedia cabaret tells the story of Vincent van Gogh, a complex man with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved, through reimagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock and jazz numbers. April 14 and 15 at 7.30pm, April 16 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or [email protected]

Playhouse Loft: The Hymns of a Sparrow is a comedy set in the rural areas of eKuphileni and tells a story of Babu Mngadi who is fighting surrounding cattle owners because their cattle eat his garden. April 18-21 at 9am, noon and 6pm, April 22 at 2pm. Comedy Wingers, Glenwood: South African comic Siya Seya brings his edgy and witty storytelling abilities to Durban. The two-time Savanna Comic's Choice Award Winner performs in both Xhosa and English, depending on the audience. April 4 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Johannesburg’s Themba Maseko will sing with the Durban Symphonic Choir in Stainer’s Crucifixion at Mariannhill tomorrow. Music St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill: (tomorrow) The Durban Symphonic Choir performs Stainer’s Crucifixion which vividly portrays the Passion of Christ. Directed by Ros Conrad, conducted by Naum Rousine, with Christopher Cockburn (organ), Themba Maseko (tenor) and Andile Dlamini (bass). At 3pm. Tickets R120 (under 12s free) from Quicket or at the door (no cards).

Ashton College, Ballito: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays ‘The Most Beautiful Piano Classics’, a popular and classical selection of memorable music including ‘On Golden Pond’, music from ‘The Piano’ and classics by Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. At 3pm. Tickets R150 via WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected] Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

Durban ICC: MTN Joyous Celebration offers a new Joyous Easter Megafest, a 3-day run extravaganza for gospel fans over the Easter weekend. Good Friday launches new album Joyous Celebration 27 (April 7 at 6.45pm), followed by an evening of “Gospel meets Soul & Jazz” Supper Club on Saturday (April 8 at 6.30pm) and culminating in the Joyous & Friends on Easter Sunday (April 9 at 5.15pm). Tickets from webtickets. Moses Mabhida Stadium: Ukhozi FM’s Magic Music Sessions brings you soul and gospel sounds showcased by seasoned, internationally acclaimed artists, through live band components. April 8 from 1pm. Tickets R200-R450 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Handel’s choral masterpiece Messiah receives a triumphant Easter Sunday staging on April 9 at 3pm. Accompanied by KZNPO, and directed by Ralph Lawson featuring well known soloists and The Playhouse Chorale. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) Group exhibition, Ikhono lodumo (celebrate talent) features KZN artists in the 2022 Sasol New Signatures competition, with the winner, Mondli Mbhele, as well as merit award recipients Rohini Amratlal and Andrea Walters living in Durban. It applauds the 11 artists from KZN who achieved recognition at national level. Until April 2. The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead, and Angelica Anastasis. Beautiful Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: Opening on April 6 is Stories.za presenting more than 50 talented artists, each with their own story and unique style. Until May 28. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Nkutu Falls. A new hike along the cliff tops from Watsonia Place off Bridal Road. Past Kloof picnic site to T junction. Bring beer and snacks for afterwards. Call David 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

South Beach uMdloti: Pink moon walk/hike under the full moon on the pristine beaches and in the coastal forests of uMdloti. Easy three-hour walk/hike (suitable for beginners) of about 6km. April 6 at 6.30pm. Meet at the South Beach carpark (opposite garage). Tickets R120/ U13s R60 from Quicket. Events South Coast Easter Festival: (today and tomorrow) Until April 10, from 10am to 2pm every day, there will be sports activities, fun competitions, and prizes at the Easter Festival. Hosted at different beach and hinterland venues across the KZN South Coast, weather permitting. To find out more about the Easter programme check out the SCTIE website under the Events Calendar. KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Reptile Show is an educational showcase on reptiles suitable for the entire family. A live presentation by Reptile Party Time, featuring tarantulas, lizards, and a giant python. At 10 am. Food and snacks will be sold. Tickets R30 from webtickets.

Splashy Fen: From April 6 to 10 festival-goers will experience a long weekend in picturesque Underberg. More than 300 acts across five stages. Discover new favourites, enjoy old classics and great musical talent. Tickets are limited to 6 000. For programme and bookings see www.splashyfen.co.za. Park Square, uMhlanga: Movies With The Stars features Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on the big screen in a fundraising outdoor movie night for the uMhlanga Women’s Association, a non-profit focusing on women and youth empowerment, education, and service. Dress up in your best wizarding gear, pack a picnic and carry your own camp chairs or pillows and blankets. April 8. Gates open at 5pm, show starts at 7pm. Tickets R90 from Quicket. Bat Centre: The Goodiez & Vibez Experience day celebrates all things creative. Live music and poetry, trading stalls, and a fashion show for local fashion designers. April 15 from 10am. Tickets R50-R500 from webtickets.