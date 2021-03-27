Feast of shows and comedy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). From 6.30am to 12.30pm. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery plants and jewellery. Nature trail and great views. Call 031 777 4686. Used treasures Market: (today) Great vintage bargains at Golden Hours monthly Used Treasures Market from 9am to 2pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. La Lucia Antiques Fair: A special anniversary edition of Durban’s favourite antiques fair celebrating Sandy and Buddy Day’s 60th anniversary. Expect 25 dealers with an array of vintage and antique silver, jewellery, crystal, decor, kitchenalia, and even old woodworking tools. Sunday April 4 from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

Andrew Hughes and Daryl Williams in Single & Married at the Parkview Hotel.

Shows

Riverside Hotel: (today) Comedy night features Robbie Collins and Cyril Basker in an evening of non-stop laughter starting at 8pm. No under 18s. Tickets R130 from Webtickets.

Seabrooke's Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Join comedians Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert for Family Therapy Lockdown Edition until April 4. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Playhouse: (today and tomorrow) The Cape Town City Ballet accompanied by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra perform Serenade by George Balanchine to music by Tchaikovsky. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) I Love a Show Tunes features singer, actress, choir director and vocal coach Judith Hawthorn in an array of Broadway classics. Accompanied by Jacques Heyns on piano. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Billy Joel Meets Sting stars Andy Turrell, John Ellis and Evan Cullum paying tribute to the legends at 2pm. Also at the Rhumbelow Tina’s from April 1-4. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm, show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Cold Fact ‒ A Tribute To Rodriguez stars Barry Thomson and The Reals, today at 7.30pm, and tomorrow at 28 at 2pm. Tickets R260 including a meal, minimum table of four, from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Playhouse: The Broadway Revue, directed by Ralph Lawson, is a multi-act popular theatrical performance that combines music and dance in a tribute to Broadway’s greatest shows. Includes Durban artists Lisa Bobbert, Rory Booth and Thabile Mtshali. March 31 at 7pm. Tickets R100 on Webtickets.

Parkview Hotel: Durban comedians Andrew Hughes and Daryl Williams share their hilarious experiences of being Single & Married. April 2 to 3 at 7pm. Tickets R70-R100 on Webtickets.

Botanic Gardens: Charlotte’s Web, designed and directed by Greg King and starring Belinda Henwood (Charlotte), Mthokozizi Zulu (Wilbur), Bryan Hiles (Templeton the Rat), Cara Roberts (Fern) and Lyle Buxton (Mr Arable and Lurvy) is a theatrical adaptation of the children’s classic by EB White. April 5 to 11 at the amphitheatre with shows daily at 2.30pm, and morning shows on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am. Bring your picnics. Book at Computicket, adults R150, children under 12 and pensioners R120.

Rhumbelow, Durban: Alakazam is a fun, magical children’s show with South Africa’s top trickster, Brendon Peel. April 5 to 11 at 11am. Running time 55 minutes. Snacks and juices on sale. Tickets R75 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Music

Chris Duigan in Concert: (today) A concert celebrating World Piano Day features Chopin’s brilliant and demanding Etudes Op10. World piano day is on March 29 ‒ the 88th day of the year for the 88 keys on the piano. It was also the day last year Duigan released his first lockdown concert. At 6pm. See https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan.

Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music presents A Quartet of Friends featuring Cathy Peacock (trumpet), Sabine Baird (flute), Marguerite Spies (cello) and Dr Andrew Warburton (piano) at 11am. Tickets R100 members, R120 non-members from [email protected] or 071 505 1021.

The Werehouse: Easter Saturday featuring DJs Sebastian Dark and Warren G on April 3 at 2pm at 82 Hunter St, South Beach. Tickets R200-R300 from Webtickets

Bronze sculpture by Llewellyn Davies. The Green Gallery has some of the artist’s latest work.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: This year's KZNSA members competition opens on Tuesday and runs until April 11.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition by Ezequeil Mabote a talented artist from Mozambique, who studied art at the Nucleo de Arte and is known for his woodcuts and oil pastels. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: Fresh collection of artworks by Nicole Pelts, Michelle Offerman, Nicky Firth, and Angelika Anastasis. Bronze sculptor Owen Llewellyn-Davies has just delivered two beautiful new dancers, Bolero and Edie’s Choice. Flanders Boutique Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Palmiet Reserve to the cascade and Helicopter rock. Meet at the reserve, Old New Germany Road, Westville. Relax afterwards at Waxies. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Catch a three-course dinner with Somizi at Views, Durban in April.

Events

Alliance Française: Cine club this week features Agnès Jaoui’s Place Publique in which a provocative but has-been TV host spends a bumpy reunion at a country party along with his ex-wife, his daughter and his producer. March 31 at 6pm. Pizza, popcorn and drinks available.

Park Square, uMhlanga: Durban Dessert Festival featuring more than 25 dessert and food stands, live music and DJs, and Instagram Walls. April 2-4. Open Friday and Saturday 11am to 9pm, Sunday 11am to 7pm. Tickets: Phase 1 R50 adults, R20 children, under 12 free; Phase 2 R65 adults, R40 children. See Durban Dessert Festival on Facebook.

Views, Durban: South African celebrity and Idols judge Somizi takes his kitchen on the road, showcasing his best-selling cookbook Dinner At Somizi’s: I’m Not A Chef. Enjoy a three-course meal over some light hearted conversations. April 6-8 at 6pm. Tickets R785 from Webtickets.

The Independent on Saturday