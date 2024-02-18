Independent Online
Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival line-up

Angela Makholwa is one of the authors who will take part in next month’s Time of the Writer festival. | Supplied

Published 6h ago

Durban — The Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has announced its programme featuring a line-up of more than 100 writers for the eight-day Time of the Writer festival.

The theme for this year’s 27th edition of the festival, taking place from March 14-21, is “Reflections, Resonance & Revival”.

“The 30th anniversary this year of South Africa as a constitutional democracy provides the background for reflecting and engaging with how our writers and literature continue to strengthen the founding values of our democracy and advance us as a nation to take our position on the global stage,” said Centre for Creative Arts director Ismail Mahomed.

Zakes Mda is headlining the festival, and attendees can expect a range of events, including book launches, panel discussions, workshops and readings by some of the most prominent names in the literary industry.

The programme will not only take place online, but also at the Alliance Française Durban in Morningside for a live audience.

Other authors at this year’s festival include Justice Malala, Siphiwo Mahala, Sandile Mamela, Angela Makholwa, Shafinaaz Hassim, Barbara Boswell, Qaanita Hunter, Nokuthula Mazibuko-Msimang, Sabata Mpho Mokai, Shamil Ismail, Megan Choritz, Shubnum Khan, Steven Friedman and Jonny Steinberg.

For the full list of events and speakers, visit tow.ukzn.ac.za

Independent on Saturday

