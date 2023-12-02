Festive carols, kilts and culture ‒ plus loads of markets

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) On stage today are Phillip Taylor of Black Whiskey and, at 3pm, the Durban Caledonian Pipe Band and Friends present the 11th annual production of Carols and Kilts. Tickets for adults are R100, children R50 at Quicket or Market. Open 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm.

I heart Market ‒ Festive Season Markets. At Northlands Primary School, 20 Gleneagles Drive, Durban North. Today and Saturday, December 16, from 9am-2pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (every Saturday) Community market with organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430.

Buzz Market: (every Saturday) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Shows

The Globe, Suncoast: (today) The Big Laugh Off at 8pm with seven comedic legends. Tickets R150 from TicketPro and Spar Stores. Westville Theatre Club: (today and tomorrow) Christmas in Harmony musical is filled with many old favourite Christmas songs and some you might be hearing for the first time. Bring your own food and drinks. Evening shows today at 6.30 for 7pm, and tomorrow at 2 for 2.30pm. Tickets are R100 per person (R80 for members/students/ pensioners). Show runs until December 10. For further details, call Dorothy on 083 776 1754 or [email protected] Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Tributes by Barry Thomson and The Reals. Since 2005, Barry Thomson and The Reals have presented tributes at various theatres in and around Durban. “Tributes” is a selection of the top songs from their most popular shows and includes audio visual presentations. At 7.30pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: KickstArt Theatre presents their annual family panto at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on UKZN campus from December 7 to January 14. Director Steven Stead works his magic on Aladdin, starring Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others in the cast include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring, and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Performances are scheduled from December 7 to January 14, at 2.30pm from Tues-Fri, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday, and 2.30pm on Friday. Tickets range from R150-R265. Music Durban International Convention Centre: (tomorrow) Music maestro Atif Aslam makes an exhilarating return to South Africa after a 5-year interlude. At 6pm. Tickets R350 at TicketPro.

Playhouse Theatre: (today) Drakensberg Boys’ Choir starts its Noël Tour 2023 at the Playhouse at 6pm today. Tickets R150 to R350 at Webtickets. DLI Hall: (tomorrow) The Durban Caledonian Pipe Band and Friends present the 11th annual production of Carols and Kilts. At 3pm. Tickets for adults R100; children R50 at Quicket or at the entrance. Playhouse Opera: iMbube is the inspiring story of the self-taught young Jabulani who follows his destiny to become a force in the Isicathamiya fraternity. Directed by Mbongeni Ngema and music direction by Themba Mkhize. December 15 and 16 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Art KZNSA: KZNSA is hosts BuzzArt23, its biggest local-only Christmas fair, with the theme MADE: celebrating the artists of KZN. Main Gallery, Mezzanine Gallery, Park Gallery. Open until January 7. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Hike Upper Macintosh waterfalls two times and Rock shelter from St Helier’s Lake, St Helier’s Drive, Hillcrest. An awesome hike with beautiful scenery. At 2pm tomorrow. Call David on 072 615 0559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Dino Park SA: Take the family to Port Shepstone this festive season for “A Rex-cellent Christmas Adventure” with a dancing Santa and Dino Photo Zone, Christmas lane and a fun Christmas show with the Dino Park Rangers. From today to January 1. R90. Call 084 620 1644 or visit www.dinoparksa.co.za or email [email protected] Umgeni Steam Railway Train Trips: Take a steam train ride and, before or after your trip, browse through the Inchanga Station Craft Market where there are various treasures on sale, food to suit most tastes and activities for the whole family. Tickets return train trip: adults: R170, pensioners (+60) and children (2-12) R110. Bookings Umgeni Steam Railway website. Special Santa-on-board trips from Friday, December 15-17 at 11pm, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm, and on December 23 and 24. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Durban ICC: (tomorrow) Get ready for the adrenalin-packed “Strike Night” at Durban ICC tomorrow. MFC 127 showcases more than 30 kickboxing and boxing warriors in a fierce clash for victory. Doors open at 4 pm Tickets R200 at Quicket. Durban ICC: Miss Indoni and Mr Cultural SA. A cultural pageant, showcasing cultural diversity and social cohesion. Includes fashion, dance, theatre and traditional performances. December 16 at Durban ICC. At 1pm. Tickets R200 at Indoni.net