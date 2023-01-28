Markets Windermere Antique Fair: (today) Browse the Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm where about 20 dealers sell a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241. Golden Hours Market: (today and tomorrow) The first of a monthly Saturday ‘rustic treasures’ antiques, collectables and car boot market today from 9am to 3pm at Golden Hours School. Tomorrow: family-friendly market from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls on both days. Call Lyn on 076 400 2410.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, dècor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Seven Dutsbins, part of the street theatre Fresha Festival this weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until January 29. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Story continues below Advertisement

Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) Aldo Brincat’s new one-man show, The Moon Looks Delicious From Here, at the Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo at 2pm. Through physical theatre, mime and characterisation, he explores immigrant family dynamics and how they shape identity and heritage in a first-generation citizen. Tickets at www.computicket.com / 082 499 8636 / [email protected] Rhumbelow Theatre: (tomorrow) Rhumbelow film club is screening the Royal Ballet’s Like Water for Chocolate. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Barnyard Theatre: Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert (and their offspring, Kaylee and Grace McIlroy) in musical comedy Live at the Barnyard. Directed by Darren King and choreographed by Daisy Spencer. February 2-4 at 7pm, February 5 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za

Story continues below Advertisement

Rhumbelow Durban: The Chain ‒ The Fleetwood Mac Story starring The Reals (Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell, with guest guitarist Colin Peddie and singer Marion Loudon) spans more than 30 years, starting in 1967. February 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, February 5 at 2pm. Tickets R190 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Fresha Festival: The Fresha Theatre Festival has been resurrected as three free open-air community mini street festivals to be held in Umlazi Mega City Parking Mall on January 28 (special guests: Siwele Sonke Dance Theatre); Kwa Dambuza / Eringini in Edendale on January 29 and Manguzi, Kosi Bay, on February 3 (special guests Flatfoot Dance Company). Pianist Chris Duigan will perform at the Tatham tomorrow morning and at St Agnes Church in Kloof in the afternoon. Music Golden Horse Casino, Scottsville: (today) “The Dingalings are Back!” Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon fuse of music from yesteryear and tons of laughter. At 5.30pm and 8pm. Tickets R120 - R150 from webtickets.

Good Vibes Café & Bar Ballito: (today) The Neon Dreams album release party. Enjoy the sounds from the new album, Love Child Baby Dolphin. At 5pm. Tickets R220 from webtickets. Tatham Art Gallery: Chris Duigan performs The Sound of South America with a wide-ranging selection of piano music, from the popular and classical repertoire. Expect classics by Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos and Argentina's Alberto Ginastera. Sultry, melancholic songs from Mexico, along with tangos from Argentina (including a Piazzolla selection) plus a personal favourite Ernesto Nazareth. January 29 at noon. Also at St Agnes, Kloof, tomorrow at 3pm, tickets R130 and Ashton College Ballito on February 12 at 3pm. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts by Drakensberg Boys Choir at the school resume on February 8 at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) Within the Fibre of my Being brings together six contemporary South African artists working with needle and thread to create delicate embroidery, intricate stitching and richly brocaded tapestries. Until February 26. Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo and features work by Anelisiwe Maphumulo, Andile Maphumulo, Mthobisi Maphumulo, Lindani Maduna, Thembi Mthembu, Thalente Khomo, Lindelwa Msimang, Bongani Luthuli, Nhlanhla Chonco, Sihle Mthethwa, Mzamo Mlambo and Nhlakanipho Peace Ndimande. Until March 2. The Green Gallery: New artworks by Makiwa Mutomba, Nic Human, Sue Whitmore, Val Wilson and Justin Mashora. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition Presence ‒ The Gift of Now. Runs until January 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, enjoy the waterfalls and cascades, climb a half peak two. Afterwards enjoy cold beer at the Umfula restaurant. Entrance R35. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Umdloti Full Moon Walk & Beach picnic: New, easy 6km walk suitable for beginners on pristine beaches and in coastal forest to watch the spectacular full moon rising out of the Indian Ocean. Takes about 2-3 hours. February 4 at 5.45 for 6pm. Meet at the Umdloti South Beach car park. Optional beach picnic afterwards. Tickets R120 from Quicket. Puppy yoga in Ballito this weekend. Events Tatham Art Gallery, Pietermaritzburg. (today) Final evening of My Funny Valentine ‒ a romantic and artistic celebration for you and your loved one to enjoy, including dance lessons, visual arts workshops, delicious food, poetry readings, and live music. Create unforgettable memories together. At 6pm. Tickets R60 from Quicket.

Flow Studio, Ballito: (today) Puppy Yoga Fundraiser at 10am, for 45 minutes with pups incorporated in some of the yoga poses. Debrief at Breadologie afterwards, giving participants a chance to play with the pups. A cup of coffee/tea included. Proceeds to SAFE Foster Network. Tickets R230 on Quicket. Call 076 624 8393 or 081 564 1649 for more. Alliance Française: (today and tomorrow) My French Film Festival, the online French-language film festival, is back with a selection of feature and short films from the most prestigious international film festivals (16 of the 29 films are directed or co-directed by women). All films are subtitled in English. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIjSnOOrmKs Berea Bowling Club: (tomorrow) The Durban Caledonian Society will hold a Burn’s Lunch at the Berea Bowling Club, corner of Brand and Ferguson Roads, Umbilo at 12.30 for 1 pm. Cost R80, includes a three-course meal. Visitors are welcome. Cash bar available. Phone Molly 067 2699442.