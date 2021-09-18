Fun for the weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) This relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm, has all Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders in Southern Rock Classics at Tina’s this weekend. Shows Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders present Southern Rock Classics. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) Music Bingo with Dave Monks. Music Bingo works the same as a normal bingo evening but instead of numbers being called, it is done with music. There are two Bingo session in a night, each lasting 45 or so minutes. Game 1 is the 60s 70s & 80s and Game 2 All the Hits. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow Durban: (tomorrow) 60s Party Pack stars Dave Monks and Marion Loudon at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Wild journey into the world of learning disorders with ADHD from funnyman Aaron McIlroy. Ends tomorrow. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 3pm. Tickets R160 to R180 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Barry Thomson & The Reals present Hot August Night, a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond at 6pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: (today and tomorrow) Seven Ways To Say Goodbye, choreographed by Lliane Loots with The Flatfoot Company, involves eight dancers who explore human relationships during the self-isolation and social distancing of a global pandemic. Today at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets R70 from Webtickets.

Playhouse, Opera: (Today and tomorrow) The Awakening: Rebirth is a contemporary dance collaboration with the Phakama Dance Theatre (KZN) and Moving Into Dance (Gauteng). Today at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets R70 to R100 from Webtickets. Roy Couzens Theatre, Westville: Westville Boys’ High School and Westville Girls’ High School present Crazy Carousel, an intimate evening with Jaques Brel. Directed by Steven Stead, musical direction by Roland Perold, and choreographed by Simone Mann. September 23 to 26 at 7pm; on Sunday 6pm. Two tables of four, and 21 tables of two. No single ticket bookings will be accepted. Tickets R120 from Webtickets. Comedy Rooftop BBQ, Umhlanga: Jokers Corner Comedy Picnic with Simphiwe Shembe, known for his dance moves, and his funny friends have kept Durban and South African entertained. September 26 at 1pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets, R250 at the door.

The Midlands Trio presents a recital for oboe, bassoon and piano for Friends of Music tomorrow. Music Westridge Tennis Stadium: (today) The March Into Spring Fest features an array of artists from various genres, among them Lungi K, Lisa B, Nqobile Gumede, Vista, GT Squared, EmKat and DJ Catziko. Also artists and crafters selling their merchandise and food stalls. From noon. Tickets R100 from Webtickets, R120 at the gate. uMhlathuze Sports Grounds, Richards Bay: (today) uMhlathuze Soul & Jazz Experience features Freddie Jackson singing his hits. He will share the stage with South African artists and international artist Howard Hewett. From 4pm. Tickets R200-R1 400 from Webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present The Midlands Trio: Maggie Deppe (oboe) Charl van der Merwe (bassoon) and Ilse Myburgh (piano) in a varied programme at 3pm. Tickets R100 (members) R120 (non-members). Prebooking essential from [email protected] or call 071 505 1021 (Keith) or 083 253 7935 (Bernice).

St Michaels on Sea: South Coast Soul Session for jazz and soul lovers to celebrate different cultures through the diverse sounds of old school music. September 24 from 10am. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. An image from the photographic exhibition Revelations at the Durban Art Gallery. Art KZNSA Gallery: Remembering, an exhibition by Clive van den Berg, who held his first solo exhibition at KZNSA gallery in 1983. At the time, much of Van den Berg’s work looked at the violence of nationalism. The theme continues to serve as a rich area of interest for Van den Berg returning to the place where his journey began. Until October 10. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Lisa-Jane Hamlin is a Durban photographer known for her wonderful black and white images of our indigenous trees. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) Spring fever is everywhere with a new selection of floral paintings by artists Nicole Pletts, Janine Jollands, Val Wilson, Shirley Brandon, and Nicky Firth. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: An exhibition and community engagement series titled Revelations which is a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman. Their work exposes people’s daily struggles and triumphs in KZN. September 23 until November 10. The Gallery: (today and tomorrow) The Studios at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre have reopened. Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, it brings an array of visual arts, introducing new artists, and with well known artists from KZN and afar in an exciting new space. Call 072 245 8691.

Alliance Française: Innocence of Childhood is a solo exhibition by self-taught artist Sibusiso Makhunga mentored by established Congolese artist Thonton Kabeya. From September 24 to October 16, 11am to 6pm. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Roosfontein Nature Reserve. Meet at Westville Prison for an interesting hike. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.