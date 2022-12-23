Get ready to party 2022 away

Markets The Sweetdale Christmas Market: (Friday) Buy Christmas presents in a magical and romantic setting from more than 45 vendors while enjoying great food, drink and music. The Packshed, Margate, on December 23 from 6pm to 10pm. Also on December 30 from 6pm to 10pm. Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (Saturday) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31.

Musgrave Market: (Saturday) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (Saturday) A weekly community market for authentic gifts; organic vegetables; funky clothing; decadent treats; boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces; décor and jewellery; second hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (Saturday) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm, and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: No markets this Sunday or next. First market is a moonlight market on Friday, January 6, followed by regular Sunday market on January 8. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. The panto Jack and the Bean Stalk runs at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre until January. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (Friday) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until Jan 29. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (Friday) KickstArt offers a family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, starring dashing newcomer William Young as the hero. Also starring Roshanda Lewis, Blessing Xaba, Bryan Hiles, Iain ‘Ewok’ Robinson, Shelley McLean Downham, Liesl Coppin and Lyle Buxton. Written and directed by Steven Stead and designed by Greg King. Friday and January 3-15. Tickets R130-R250 from Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre: (Friday and Saturday) Godfrey Johnson and Roland Perold star in The Good News Cabaret. Two of cabaret’s most accomplished and quirky performers reunite around the piano. Friday, and December 29-31 at 7pm. Saturday at 2pm. Tickets R180 with a special of book 8 and pay for 7 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow Theatre: (Friday) The Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker on the big screen with Fumi Kaneko as the Sugar Plum Fairy and William Bracewell as her prince. Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure once everyone else is tucked up in bed. December 27 and January 4 at 6pm, December 23, 29-30 and January 4-5 at 2pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (Friday and Saturday) Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for their newest, comedy “Bulletproof” ‒ a hilarious survival guide to living in South Africa. 007 is an amateur compared with 031. Directed and choreographed by Daisy Spencer. December 23-24 and 27-31 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200/ Northlands Bowling Club Members R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Opera: (Friday) It's Beautiful at the Ballet is an inspiring, uplifting and joyful programme of short pieces by some of South Africa’s best known choreographers, Veronica Paeper, Sean Bovim and Adele Blank. Friday at 3pm. Tickets R100-R150 at webtickets. Playhouse Drama: (Friday) Comedy Explosion with Dance gives a taste of an Eastern festive season featuring the best of local dance, music and comedy with the Nateshwar Dance Academy, Jailoshini Naidoo and Manesh Maharaj. Friday at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Playhouse Grand Foyer: (Friday) Christmas Carols concert is the ideal sing-along for enthusiasts to raise the rafters of The Playhouse with a bumper programme of carols from the Playhouse Chorale conducted by Juan Burger. Friday at 2.30pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: Catch The Royal Ballet ‒ A Diamond Celebration on the big screen on December 31 at 2pm. The Royal Ballet’s dazzling principals lead an evening of sparkling talents in celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Comedy Onomo Hotel: (Friday and Saturday) Durban’s adult panto continues with Sinder-fella until December 30. All shows at 7.30pm. Cast includes Darren King and Thomie Holtzhausen as the Ugly Sisters; Cara Roberts as Velcro; Sphindile Khuzwayo as Pandora Hugetitt with Bryan Hiles in the title role. The show is written and directed by Darren King. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

Protea Hotel Fire & Ice: (Friday and Saturday) Simphiwe Shembe’s Christmas Comedy for friends, family and fun at 7pm. Tickets R200 at webtickets, R250 at the door. Black Coffee presents a new collaborative event at the Point on Boxing Day. Music Ballito Cane Fields: (Friday and Saturday) Ballito BIG Week until January 1 features eight concerts starring some of Mzansi’s biggest acts, including Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, Mango Groove, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Springbok Nude Girls and more. See https://ballitobigweek.com/ for details. Tickets R150 to R1100 at webtickets. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: (Saturday) The Umgungundlovu Music Festival features live music, a play area for kids, food stalls, and alcohol sale on site. Bring your braai stands, camp chairs and gazebos. From noon. Also, in the Pietermaritzburg City Hall, a comedy show on Saturday at 6pm and a Gospel show and Christmas Carols at 8am on Christmas Day. Tickets R100-R250 from webtickets.

Hazelmere Dam: The Durban Jazz Festival is an outdoor music festival that celebrates jazz and afro jazz music highlighting national and local artists. Bring camp chairs, braai stands, cooler boxes and umbrellas and enjoy the atmosphere. December 26 from 10am. Tickets R295-R3 000 on webtickets. The Villa, Point: Music Is King Youth Weekender is a musical extravaganza founded and curated by the Grammy Award winner Black Coffee. The pop-up experience will be a showcase of various music genres. December 26 from noon. Tickets R200-R250 from webtickets. Big Nuz is one of the headline acts at Richards Bay this New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve Beachwood: The Summerdaze Paradise Beach club says farewell to 2022 at Beachwood Beach, transformed into the perfect party destination fully kitted with live entertainment, dance floors, lounges, bars, good food and great music to bring you into 2023. From 1pm. Tickets R150-R250 from webtickets.

Umhlathuze Sports Grounds: Richards Bay is shutting down 2022 with New Year’s Eve, an event not to be missed. On stage, Makhadzi, DJ Tira, KO, Big Nuz, Khuzani, Nomfundo Moh, Igcokama Elisha, Amaroto, Ntencane, Shimza, Dlala Thukzin and many more. Gates open at 3pm till late. Tickets R200/ VIP R850 from webtickets. Golden Horse Casino: DUZI EVE NYE is Pietermaritzburg’s flagship event making a return, bringing you one of the hottest artists in the country, supported by the best local artists to cross you over to the New Year. VIP Lounge and secure parking. From noon. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Inkanini Sports Centre, South Coast: ShutDawn Music Festival ushers in the New Year with top artists, an explosive DJ line up and delicious food in a tranquil rural setting. From noon. Tickets R100-R500 from webtickets.

George Campbell School of Technology: Woza New Year 2023 brings in the New year in style with celebrity hosts, superstar DJs and tons of entertainment, food outlets, bars and more. From 5pm. Tickets R300-R3 000 from webtickets. Durban Station: Kuyogcin'uThixo Crossover Celebration is 100% Gospel music to enter the new year in the mood of praise and worship. From 6pm. Tickets R150 at webtickets. The Werehouse, Durban: Ibizar NYE in Durban, hosted by Dj Jazzy D, is a NYE party with an Old School Line up set to take you on a wonderful journey. Catch Cape Town's Dj Superfly, Durban’s Trevor Williams, and Pretoria’s DJ Cazzy. No under 18s. From 6pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

The annual BuzzArt exhibition runs at the KZNSA until mid January. Art KZNSA Gallery: The gallery’s annual BUZZART Christmas extravaganza celebrating fresh starts and new leases on life with the focus on sustainable, sophisticated design. Runs until January 15. Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo and features work by Anelisiwe Maphumulo, Andile Maphumulo, Mthobisi Maphumulo, Lindani Maduna, Thembi Mthembu, Thalente Khomo, Lindelwa Msimang, Bongani Luthuli, Nhlanhla Chonco, Sihle Mthethwa, Mzamo Mlambo and Nhlakanipho Peace Ndimande. Until March 2. The Green Gallery: New selection of artworks by Shirley Brandon, Nicky Firth, Guilia Forman, Andy Anderson and Char Krauss, and new bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition Presence ‒ The Gift of Now runs until January 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve: Meet at 7am on January 2 at the reserve car park to start hiking at 7.15. Distance is about 10km for a grade 2 moderate hike of 2-3 hours. Bring snacks, water or cold drinks, a hat, sunscreen and hiking shoes or boots. Tickets R100 adults, children under 13 R50 from Quicket. Virginia Bush Nature Reserve: A beginner's hike at 7am on January 4. Park and meet on the corner of Margaret Maytom & Hinton Grove for a 9km easy grade 1 hike lasting two to three hours. Bring snacks, water or cold drinks, a hat, sunscreen and hiking shoes or boots. Tickets R100 adults, children under 13 R50 from Quicket.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. The Trail of Lights is one of the family friendly activities at Durban’Botanic Gardens. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ). Events 70 Dr RD Naidu Dr, Sydenham: (Friday) Movies Under the Stars & Drive-In is a time for families to come together and enjoy the holidays. Get your picnic blankets ready, and enjoy available food stalls, snacks, candy floss and all the nice goodies that go with a family-orientated movie. At 5pm. Tickets R60-R300.

Umgeni Steam Railway: A special Boxing Day train will run, and a Saturday morning early January train. The Inchanga Craft Market will be in full swing, with stalls offering family-friendly festive fare. There is also a food garden offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. See www.umgenisteamrailway.com or call 082 353 6003. Durban Botanic Gardens: (Friday and Saturday) The annual Trail of Lights continues to ignite family traditions over the festive season. Until January 2, excluding Christmas Day. Enjoy world-class lighting displays, festive scenes, magical characters, artisanal food gardens, a festive market, plus so much more. See https://trailoflights.co.za. Tickets R55-R80 from webtickets. Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: The centre hosts daily reptile interactions and demonstrations, juvenile crocodile handlings as well as stork and vulture feedings. See www.crocworld.co.za.