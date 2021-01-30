Going off the beaten track

For Durbanites wanting to get out, the seven routes offered by ’The Saunter’, provide lots of ideas for a day out off the beaten track in a safe and clean environment. At the official launch of the seven routes at The Gallery in Ballito on Wednesday, some hidden gems were revealed for eating out, art and crafts, antiques, trails and activities, from around Durban to further afield along the south and north coasts, and inland from Westville to the Drakensberg. The seven Saunter routes, which were designed by Cheryl Lefevre Maiden, follow a similar concept to the popular Midlands Meander. Maiden said that with the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the routes not only offered a safe day out but were also the opportunity to “go local”, and support KZN business. "We often don't realise how many creative people there are right next door. If you want to find something different, there's arts and crafts from potters to glass blowers and leather makers, and loads of artisanal foods right on our doorstep.

“With very few international travellers coming to South Africa at the moment, this is an opportunity for locals to go out and explore in a safe environment. You will also be supporting local businesses," she said, adding that many tourism destinations which normally cater for international tourists have adjusted their rates to encourage local visitors to take a break.

The Saunter routes are as follows :

Saunter 1: Durban to the Berea, Durban North and South Coast

This route includes some historic art deco buildings to the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, artists offering floral art, sculptors, animal paintings, as well as some great galleries and cafes for a brunch or light lunch.

Sid Oertel from Westville, with his The Big Cheese products, is part of the Saunter.

Saunter 2: Westville to Pinetown, Kloof and Forest Hills

Here you will find eveything from the Big Cheese selection, described as “arrogant in flavour”, to art studios and wood craft with some unique pieces crafted from fallen trees, and a mosaic studio.

Saunter 3: Waterfall and Hillcrest, Gillitts to Assagay and Shongweni

This area is home to a number of well known South African artists, including an internationally recognised potter, a sculptor and a glass blower, as well as a leather artist who makes wine bottle pouches in his back garden as his retirement hobby.

It is also KZN's centre for horse-racing and polo matches, where an early start offers breakfast while watching thoroughbreds as they thunder past on a training track. There is also the Saturday morning market where artisanal foods and some great arts and crafts make for a fun morning out.

Saunter 4: Botha's Hill to Drummond, Camperdown and Richmond

This includes some of the famous Comrades Marathon route along which are plaques to those who completed the ultra-marathon 10 times or more. There are the scenic views of the Valley of 1000 Hills, one of SA's famous rock climbing cliffs, Monteseel, and a loop to Byrne, the valley town established by Scottish settlers.

The route includes a puzzle maker, a painter of rural scenes, a candle maker and a ceramicist who creates small wildlife pieces. There is also white water rafting and some nature trails to enjoy the outdoors.

Saunter 5: Pietermaritzburg and the Midlands

Venturing further inland, visitors can visit a gorgeous butterfly centre, a raptor rehabilitation centre, an artist who captures life in the townships and a tie-dye artist, as well as the Talana Museum which is a house and courthouse with memorabilia from the Anglo-Zulu and Anglo-Boer wars, and the Tatham Gallery in Pietermaritzburg.

Saunter 6: North Coast to the border

Changing direction and travelling north, there are loads of good restaurants from uMhlanga onwards, while there is also coastal forest bird watching, as well as dolphin and whale watching. Further north into Zululand, there are a number of game reserves and SA’s first heritage site, Isimangaliso Wetland Park. The arts and crafts fall mainly between Mtunzini and St Lucia and include Zulu crafters, a muralist and a furniture maker. There are also some mountain bike and running trails.

Saunter 7: Drakensberg to Clarens

This requires travelling farther out and may require an overnight stop. The Drakensberg runs for more than 1000km and rises to a height of 3482m. It offers a cultural experience with ancient San paintings, as well as the famous Amphitheatre with its 1000m sheer basalt cliffs. There are a load of activities from fly-fishing to exhilarating ziplines, horse-riding, Mountain Biking and 4x4 trails for the adventure seekers. You can stay in a cave or in a 5-star hotel. The Berg is home to many painters and artists, including jewellery making, ceramics and delicious craft foods with Clarens regarded as a creative hub.

The Independent on Saturday