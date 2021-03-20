Great shows, top live gigs and a dessert festival

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). The market is open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. With all Covid-19 protocols in place and strict social distancing. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Some of the best antiques and collectables in the province at the monthly fair at the uMhlanga Centre in Ridge Road from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Used Treasures Market: Great vintage bargains at Golden Hours monthly Used Treasures Market on March 27 from 9am to 2pm.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: A special anniversary edition of Durban’s favourite antiques fair celebrating Sandy and Buddy Day’s 60th. Expect 25 dealers with an array of vintage and antique silver, jewellery, crystal, decor, kitchenalia, and even old woodworking tools. Sunday, April 4, from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

Dave Starke performs a Tribute to Leonard Cohen at the Rhumbelow in Durban today.

Shows

Seabrooke's Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Join comedians Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in Family Therapy Lockdown Edition until April 4. Tickets R150 from Webtickets

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Southern Rock Classics, starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders at 7pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket, R130 Northlands Bowling Club members or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) Leonard Cohen ‒ A Tribute, written by Perran Hahndiek and performed by Dave Starke explores the life and works of the late musician and poet. Starts 7pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) The Tale of Burns, a celebration of the life of the poet Robert Burns, starring Mim Erasmus and Frank Graham, at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. The club off Stamford Hill Road opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Onomo Hotel: Comedy Night featuring comedian Cyril Basker and friends on March 26 at 8pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: Rhumbelow, Durban: Cold Fact ‒ A Tribute To Rodriguez stars Barry Thomson and The Reals, March 26-27 at 7.30pm and March 28 at 2pm. Tickets R260 including a meal from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected] Minimum table of four.

Botanic Gardens: Charlotte’s Web, designed and directed by Greg King and starring Belinda Henwood (Charlotte), Mthokozizi Zulu (Wilbur), Bryan Hiles (Templeton the Rat), Cara Roberts (Fern) and Lyle Buxton (Mr Arable and Lurvy) is a theatrical adaptation of the children’s classic by EB White. April 5 to 11 at the Gardens amphitheatre with shows daily at 2.30pm, and on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am. Bring your own picnics. Book at Computicket, adults R150, children under 12 and pensioners R120.

The Gugulethu Tenors perform at the Clanstival Festival in the Midlands this weekend.

Music

Clanstival Music and Arts Festival: (today and tomorrow) KZN Midlands festival, featuring Kevin Fraser, Elvis Blue, Paxton Fielies, Tresor, The Parlotones, The Gugulethu Tenors and many more. Also live-streaming, for those unable to attend. See www.clanstival.org for more. Ends March 22. Music starts from 10am. Tickets R20-R1600 from Webtickets.

Mulligan’s: (today) Phillip Taylor from Black Whiskey will perform at the Irish pub in Durban North from 2pm to 5pm.

KZNPO: The KZNPO is doing a virtual Spring Season with tickets from Quicket. In the final concert starting on March 25, conductor Brandon Phillips and pianist François du Toit perform Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Dvorák’s Symphony No 8

Alliance Française: In his Homecoming Performance after a stint in France, composer and cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi presents new material created in Paris as well as some of the old favourites from his debut album at an intimate dinner-concert on March 26 from 6pm. Tickets R100 from [email protected]

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music presents A Quartet of Friends featuring Cathy Peacock (trumpet), Sabine Baird (flute), Marguerite Spies (cello) and Dr Andrew Warburton (piano). March 28 at 11am. Tickets R100 members, R120 non-members from [email protected] or 071 505 1021.

Ezequeil Mabote is exhibiting at the Elizabeth Gordon Gallery.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: This year's KZNSA members competition opens on Tuesday and runs until April 11.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition by Ezequeil Mabote from Mozambique, who studied art at the Nucleo de Arte and is known for his woodcuts and oil pastels. His images reflect his childhood memories – people at work, leisure and prayer and – traditional folk tales told to him by his grandparents. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: Fresh collection of artworks by Shirley Brandon, Allan Kupeta, Coral Spencer, and Andy Anderson. Sculptors Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards also on display. Flanders Boutique Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Morewood Park to discover their new hiking trails. Meet at the new coffee shop in Springside Road, off Stonewall road, Hillcrest. Tea, coffee, supper after the hike. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Catch the Durban Dessert Festival over the Easter weekend.

Events

Centre for Creative Arts, UKZN: (today and tomorrow), final two days of the Time of the Writer festival – a thought-provoking week of literary dialogue and stimulating discussions. The online festival features a diverse gathering of novelists, social commentators, activists, playwrights, short story writers and poets discussing socially-relevant themes. See www.facebook.com/timeofthewriter.

Alliance Francaise: Cine club this week features La Tete Haute by Emmanuelle Bercot, in which a juvenile judge and a special educator are convinced that they can save the young delinquent from his violent ways. Stars Catherine Deneuve. March 24 at 6pm. Pizza, popcorn and drinks available.

Park Square, uMhlanga: Durban's sweetest festival is back. Catch the Durban Dessert Festival with more than 25 dessert and food stands, live music and DJs. Open on Friday and Saturday 11am to 9pm, Sunday 11am to 7pm. Tickets: Phase 1 R50 adults, R20 children, under-12 free; Phase 2 R65 adults, R40 children. See Durban Dessert Festival on Facebook for more.

Money Smart Week South Africa: Financial literacy campaign to educate South Africans about their finances from March 22 to 28, it will consist of online events throughout the week, all live streamed and zero-rated on www.mswsa.co.za. Topics will include unclaimed pension funds, retirement policies, budgeting, “black tax”, funeral policies, health-care insurance, business resilience and the importance of teaching money management to children, to knowing your credit score, things to know when buying a house, deceased estates, financial scams, how to draft a will and managing your taxes.

