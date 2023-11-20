Green tea has a surprise up its sleeve

Durban — The extensive health benefits of green tea have been enjoyed for centuries, but now researchers have found that green tea may help in the fight against Covid-19 as the tea inactivates the virus.

Scientists from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan recently published a study in Scientific Reports that chemicals in green tea, black tea, and matcha (powdered green tea) are effective in inactivating the Omicron subvariant of Covid-19. They found that chemicals in these teas will bind to the spike protein of the virus, preventing it from infecting cells.