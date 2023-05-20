Happy harmonies up the hill

Husband and wife team Jane and Paul Candow are venue hosts and will perform as Inter-Alia. They have been professional performers since 1984, playing the Durban music circuit from 1984 until 1997.

Durban - Lindisfarne B&B, in the heart of Botha’s Hill, is hosting a day-time autumn outdoor concert on their expansive lawns, featuring Inter-Alia, along with Shelley McLean Downham and Marion Loudon tomorrow.

They were also responsible for some great cabaret and supper-theatre shows post 1997, as well as a slew of TV and corporate performances.

Jane’s distinctive voice handles Stevie Nicks, Toto, Pink and Alison Moyet covers with ease, as well as numbers by Talking Heads, Carly Simon, Lewis Capaldi, and Paul’s guitar rendition of “Nessun Dorma” will give you goosebumps.

They are joined on stage by charismatic songbird Shelley Mclean Downham on the piano, joined by the vivacious Marion Loudon on vocals. You are in for a treat as both these performers display their immense passion for music and harmonies delivering all their favourites from Bonnie Raitt, Adele, Bob Marley, Simon and Garfunkel and everything in between.