Happy harmonies up the hill

Paul and Jane Candow are Inter-Alia and will perform at an autumn concert in Botha’s Hill tomorrow.

Published 4h ago

Durban - Lindisfarne B&B, in the heart of Botha’s Hill, is hosting a day-time autumn outdoor concert on their expansive lawns, featuring Inter-Alia, along with Shelley McLean Downham and Marion Loudon tomorrow.

Husband and wife team Jane and Paul Candow are venue hosts and will perform as Inter-Alia. They have been professional performers since 1984, playing the Durban music circuit from 1984 until 1997.

They were also responsible for some great cabaret and supper-theatre shows post 1997, as well as a slew of TV and corporate performances.

Jane’s distinctive voice handles Stevie Nicks, Toto, Pink and Alison Moyet covers with ease, as well as numbers by Talking Heads, Carly Simon, Lewis Capaldi, and Paul’s guitar rendition of “Nessun Dorma” will give you goosebumps.

They are joined on stage by charismatic songbird Shelley Mclean Downham on the piano, joined by the vivacious Marion Loudon on vocals. You are in for a treat as both these performers display their immense passion for music and harmonies delivering all their favourites from Bonnie Raitt, Adele, Bob Marley, Simon and Garfunkel and everything in between.

Lindisfarne is situated at 32 Chapel Road, Botha’s Hill. Gates open 11.30am and tickets are R100 adults/R50 children under 12 at the door. To book call Jane at 083 362 7059.

The Independent on Saturday

