Head for the great outdoors

Markets All markets are closed during Level 4 restrictions, although many traders have websites or Facebook or Instagram accounts where you can support them online. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: The Rhumbelow loss making series ‒ a selection of more than 100 shows that can be bought online ‒ is still running. Email [email protected] for details.

Durban International Film Festival: The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts will host the 42nd edition of the festival virtually from July 22 to August 1 with a programme that focuses on narratives speaking of hope for tomorrow. With more than 34 feature length movies and 24 documentaries, DIFF is accessible virtually and free of charge. The full programme can be found on www.durbanfilmfest.com The opening movie is The Eagle’s Nest, an action thriller on migration directed by award-winning Cameroonian born Olivier Assoua. The closing film Threshold is an autobiographical documentary made by Brazilian director Corarci Ruiz, a mother who follows the gender transition of her adolescent son. Music Music Revival: (today) Pianist Christopher Duigan livestreams classical concerts at 6pm every Saturday and a more intimate playlist in his Piano Hour on Wednesdays at 6pm on https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan. Jackey Masakela: The renowned Soweto violinist and founding member of the Buskaid Soweto String Project which has travelled the world, plays a jazz routine in this virtual concert. Tickets R50 from Webtickets.

Art KZNSA: Solo exhibition by Derrick Nxumalo exploring this self taught artist’s iconic style. Until July 18. The shop is open, as is the coffee shop for takeaways. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. The Green Gallery: (today) Original artworks from many artists, including new paintings by Andy Anderson, Allan Kupeta, Shirley Brandon, Angelika Anatasis and Coral Spencer. Beautiful bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm try the new hike at Honey Trails. Drive past Phezulu, the Comrades Wall of Honour and Comrades halfway point and Monteseel to Inchanga and look carefully: it is before the Islamic Majid and just after Inchanga SAPS. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Recycles: Join this social cycling group. Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125. Bird walks: Thulas Luthuli does guided walks/ hikes/ birding/ canoeing, and mountain biking for small groups in their own bubble in the quiet rural area around Mnini Dam in uMgababa. Mlu and Sphiwe Shezi-Mqadi run motor boating and catch-and-release fishing at the dam. Call Thulas’ Adventures on 031 322 6026/7 or bookings for Mnini Resort at 083 514 1685. Mqeku Picnic Site: Visit this pristine, unexplored playground only 20 minutes from Hillcrest in the heart of the Valley of 1000 Hills. Activities for the family or those in their own bubble to enjoy include birding, river tubing or “bum-sliding” on a natural rock slide, 4x4 trails, nature hikes and picturesque picnic and braai sites. Gregarious nature-lover Sibusiso Shangase, a certified South African Tourist Guide, can guide visitors keen to know more about the area. See https://durbangreencorridor.co.za/mqeku-adventures