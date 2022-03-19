Heady mix of youth and experience

Durban - Friends of Music has two exciting recitals planned over the coming weeks featuring local maestro Dr Andrew Warburton, and British violinist Emmanuel Bach. Warburton will perform a selection of 18th century music tomorrow in a performance celebrating a 40-year career since his debut with an orchestra at the age of 18.

Acknowledged as one of the finest solo pianists and accompanists in South Africa, he has pursued a diverse musical career, performing with all the South African orchestras and serving as musical director for operas, musicals and ballets. He currently lectures in piano, is director of the Opera School and Choral Academy, and head of Western Classical Performance Studies at the UKZN School of Music. He graduated with a PhD in piano performance in 2019. Dr Andrew Warburton will perform Bach, Scarlatti and Mozart. He will perform keyboard works by Bach, Scarlatti and Mozart. On April 3, British violinist Emmanuel Bach, who is fast gaining recognition in the UK and abroad as a soloist and chamber musician, will be accompanied by Jenny Stern on the piano.

Bach has performed at high-profile venues and toured Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and South Africa, and has played concertos including Brahms, Mendelssohn, Paganini No1 and Tchaikovsky. Stern was born in South Africa and has performed widely as a soloist, chamber musician and accompanist. After studying at the Royal College of Music, she completed a Masters in South Africa, winning the prestigious Emma Smith Overseas Scholarship. As a teacher, she holds posts at Eton College and the Royal College of Music. They will perform Franz Schubert’s Rondo Brilliant, Edward Elgar’s Sonata in E minor, Francis Poulenc’s Sonata, Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Valse-Scherzo and the highligh, Niccolò Paganini’s Variations on Di Tanti Palpiti, from Rossini's Tancredi.

