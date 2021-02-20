Here’s a full list of things to do in KZN this weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The famed market is open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Expect fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery, as well as a nature trail and great view points to relax and take it all in from. Call 031 777 4686 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. With all Covid-19 protocols in place and strict social distancing. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. Durban Vintage Market: Fun, quirky, vintage and retro apparel, decor and homewares, toys and collectables on sale at the The Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, on Saturday, February 27, from 10am to 3pm. KZN Vegan Market: Catch it on Saturday, March 13, from 10am to 2pm at Uitsig Road, Durban North, the same site as the Golden Hours Market. The Lupa Trio will perform works by Beethoven for Friends of Music. Concerts and Shows Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Barry Thomson and The Reals star in Cold Fact - Rodriguez. Starts at 7pm. Tickets R160/Northlands Bowling Club. Members R130 from Computicket, or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: (tomorrow) Sunday Soiree features Barry and Calli Thomson in a relaxing and casual afternoon of easy listening music, performed in a non-show format. Starts at 2pm. Doors open 90 minutes before the show and all Covid protocols upheld. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Club Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. The club, off Stamford Hill Road, opens at 3pm with the show starting at 6pm.

The Hells Angels Club: On February 27 rock group Salty Dog yappin' away at the club, corner Bishops and Thomas Jee Streets, Camperdown, from noon until curfew. Braai packs available, cash bar, all Covid protocols in place. Call Eric on 062 8513 359 or Justin on 082 496 9740.

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music opens its 2021 programme with a recital from the Lupa Trio starring KZNPO musicians Aristide du Plessis (cello) Ralitza Macheva (violin) and Annamaria D’Andrea (viola). They will perform a programme of Beethoven trios on February 28 at 3pm. Limited to 50 tickets. To book, email [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021.

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: Southern Rock Classics on February 28 at 2pm. Starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders, it celebrates the classic rock of the American south. Also in Durban - March 12-14 - and at Northlands, March 20. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: The Gee Jays celebrate the love month with Love Shack. February 26-27 at 7pm, February 28 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket, or email Roland at [email protected]

KZNSA Gallery: Commune is a collective introspection from four KZN female artists - Vuyolwethu Ndakisa, Kylie Wentzel, Mandisa Buthelezi and Karla Nixon. Commune shares reflections on personal and collective space – memory and mind space - and the built/natural environment, and explores tensions between ideas of oppression and freedom, reality and escapism. Ends March 7.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition of wildlife bronzes from one of South Africa’s most renowned sculptors, Dave Tomlinson, whose pieces are found in collections around the world. Call 031 303 8133.

The Gallery, Ballito: A new art collective offers KZN artists and creatives a space to exhibit in. Local artist Jane Digby, who organised the pop up art gallery and exhibition space over Christmas, has a second exhibition under way.

Stepping Stone Studios: In Finding Beauty, Inspiring Hope, artist Lauriana Glenny finds the beauty in ordinary surroundings, in the unexpected, the overlooked and mundane in a collection of landscapes undertaken since the lockdown started. To view the exhibition, call Lauriana at 084 206 1345, or Greg at 083 946 9094.

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike St Heliers Lake to the top of Giba Gorge and take in three waterfalls for some easy hiking amid great forest trails. Meet at St Heliers Lake, St Heliers Drive, Hillcrest/Gillitts. Call David on 072 615 0559.

uShaka Marine World: Sea World is open from 9am to 5pm daily and the famed dolphin shows are an ideal way to keep the kids entertained. Dolphin shows at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, seal shows at 10.30am and 2pm and penguin viewing from 9am to 5pm.

The documentary L’Arbre sans fruit, explores fertility issues in Niger.

Alliance Française de Durban: February’s Cine Club features African documentaries. On February 25 at 5.30pm, catch L’Arbre sans fruit / The Fruitless Tree by Aicha Macky, from Niger.

Point Yacht Club: Business coach Gary Brummer gives a presentation in which he shares a globally proven system to differentiate and build your business. March 3, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. The event is free, but booking is essential. E-mail [email protected] or call 031 266 2258.

