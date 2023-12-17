Hit ABBA tribute pops in to Durban

Durban — The fun, frivolous concert Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA, is coming to Durban for four nights. The international hit tribute toured South Africa four years ago in early 2020, playing 19 shows in Durban and became one of the most-talked-about tours of that summer.

The Globe at Suncoast is the venue for this year’s Durban tour from December 27-30. Produced by Australian-based “tribute king” Johnny van Grinsven, who is also responsible for Belinda Davids’ worldwide hit show The Greatest Love of All and rock spectacular Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic, the show is described as a full-scale concert experience featuring a live band, arena sound and lighting shipped in from overseas, replica ABBA costumes and even the famous dance moves that the original pop group made famous. “It’s an incredibly fun show to see in these big arena-style venues, with all the dancing and singing along and people dressing up, it’s just a really fun atmosphere,” said Van Grinsven.

It’s undeniable that ABBA’s legend lives on, with more than 600 million records sold, the famous Mamma Mia! movie and musical franchise continuing to wow audiences globally and many of their hit dance floor classics gaining new younger fans via viral TikTok videos. Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA will feature a non-stop set-list of massive ABBA hits, all performed live, including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, SOS, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Knowing Me Knowing You, The Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper, Fernando, Ring Ring, Thank You for the Music and many more. Tickets for the Durban performances are available now from ticketpros. Fans are encouraged to book early as all shows are expected to book out in advance.