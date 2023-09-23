Hurrah for Heritage Day

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday. Community market for organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders with fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, has a Sunday Fresh Produce Market to buy and sell home grown produce. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Clansthal Craft Market: More than 40 traders selling handcrafted or unique items at the spring market on October 1 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive, Clansthal, in beautiful gardens with sea views. Light meals, refreshments and music. No visiting dogs. Fundraiser for Clansthal Conservancy. The Shakespeare Schools Festival comes to the Courtyard Theatre this week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Let the magic of the movies unfold before your eyes. Until Oct 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

KZN Botanical Gardens, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Comedian Simphiwe Shembe and friends entertain at a comedy picnic. Bring picnic gear and camp chairs. At noon. Tickets R100-R800 from webtickets. Courtyard Theatre: The Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa, from September 26 to 30; 15 groups perform over 5 days. “Unplugged and Illuminated” shines a spotlight on emerging talent. Tickets R20-R60 on webtickets. Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist returns to home soil after spending several years abroad. September 26-30 at 7pm. Tickets R100-R140 from webtickets.

Playhouse Loft: Interrogation Room tells of Vusi Ndlovu, a young freedom fighter held by the Special Branch on suspicion of terrorism. In the Interrogation Room, he finds himself in merciless hands and brutal brand of law enforcement. September 29 at 7pm, September 30 at 3pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: Sugarman ‒ Tribute to Rodriguez, who never knew of his success in South Africa as his music became a symbol of rebellion for the underground white, anti-apartheid subculture. October 6 at 7.30pm, 7 at 6.30pm and 8 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Pianist Chris Duigan will perform in Salt Rock tomorrow. Music Playhouse Opera: (today and tomorrow) The 23rd annual Isicathamiya Competition takes place at 6pm today and ends tomorrow with a prize giving ceremony in Open, oSwenka and oNobuhle Senior and Junior categories. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

White Mountain Resort, Drakensberg: (today and tomorrow) The Black and White Festival runs over the Heritage Day starting each day at noon. DJs, live artists and comedians. Today is the main event. Tomorrow live music and market day. Tickets R200-R600 from webtickets. All Souls Anglican Church Umhlali: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan in a programme called Classical Icons at 3pm in the opening concert of a new series at the All Souls Anglican Church in Umhlali. The programme includes Beethoven’s ‘Appassionata’ Sonata, music by Mozart, Chopin’s ‘Heroic’ Polonaise and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No12. Tickets: R150 include tea and refreshments. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected] St Thomas Church, Berea: Western, classical, jazz, choral and African traditional music meet in a special Heritage Day concert with the Melvin Peters Quartet and friends. Featuring the Royal Schools of Church Music Singers, and special guest from Germany, pianist/organist Tim Guenther. September 25 at 11.30am. Bookings from Babitha Haynes on 084 591 1856.

Playhouse Opera: Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy national tour to celebrate the group that spanned six decades and won 5 Grammy awards. September 29 and 30 at 7pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: Dr Madala “Bafo” Kunene Honorary Concert featuring Kunene and Xolisa Dlamini. Celebrating his honorary doctorate in music from UKZN. Kunene was born in Kwa- Mashu,and started busking on Durban's beachfront at the age of 7, making his first guitar out of a cooking oil tin and fish gut for the strings. September 29. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music present a concert by pianist Dr Andrew Warburton to celebrate his 60th birthday. The Wanderer: Franz Schubert the Romantic Genius, takes in some of the most enigmatic and difficult music in the romantic repertoire. October 1 at 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non members at the door. Also at Howard College Theatre on October 22 at 11am.

Art KZNSA: Ukwembulwa (The Unearthing), a solo exhibition by Sakhile Mhlongo exploring upbringing and identity. Until October 8. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: Vibrations runs until Oct 1 to raise emotional and spiritual vibrations through art and music. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Ghost Busters at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park. An interesting walk around waterfalls in this restored valley. Tea and cake and beer afterwards. Cost R40. Call David on 072 615 0559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

CrocWorld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: Go wild with the first obstacle challenge fundraiser on the South Coast. The 5km Wildrun ‒ a fun yet challenging obstacle course race ‒ is on September 30 from 8am to 11am. Kid-friendly options available. Cost is R50, free for children under 5. This gives racers and teams access to the course any time between 8am and 11am, which they can complete as many times as they like. All entrants get a 50% discount on entrance to Crocworld Conservation Centre. There will be a market on the day selling food, drinks and other great items. Looking forward to trading at Plant Fair in Botha’s Hill this weekend are Donel Tanbeni, a bookseller with Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit Project, Bradley Raath from Potting Shed Garden Centre, and Colette Norris from Horti Couture: Picture: Harry Lock. Events CraftFest: (tomorrow) A special Heritage Day themed CraftFest at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market offers you the best selection of craft beers and drinks, top local musicians and superb artisanal food. Plus prizes for the best dressed heritage gear. Join the family fun in the country. From 10am to late. Tickets R180 from Quicket. View Top Farm, Hillcrest: (today and tomorrow) Garden Fair over Heritage long weekend. Growers; nurseries; retailers; garden product suppliers; manufacturers; landscapers; and those involved in the garden industry have been invited to show their wares. The fair will promote water-wise gardens. From 8.30am to 4pm. Well behaved dogs on a leash are welcome.