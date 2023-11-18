Imbewu Arts Festival kicks off

Durban — The annual Imbewu Arts Festival kicked off at the Stable Theatre in Durban on Thursday night and runs until tomorrow (Sunday).

Fezeka Shandu, the visionary behind the event which is in its ninth year, says it’s more than just a festival, it’s a movement to uncover the latent brilliance within emerging talent. The festival features an array of performances and workshops. Doors are opened to the public from 11am today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday). The Imbewu Arts Festival was launched in 2014 and is the brainchild of Thobani Nzuza, Mnqobi Msimango, Thembinkosi Thwala and Nhlakanipho Gamede.