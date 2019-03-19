Durban - CraftFest is here. The festival that celebrates everything that is craft is brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market. So make the March 21 public holiday a fun day in the country for the family. Situated at the Shongweni Market, the festival celebrates the best local brewers and distillers exhibiting a range of beers, moonshines and mixers. Premium gin brands The Gin Co and Distillery 031 will exhibit, while Tapanga Rum, Pretty Drink and the Midlands Distillery will offer a range of cocktails.

There will be gin and tonic on tap, and a range of craft cocktails and mocktails in the gin bar, or you can chill with bubbles in the Champagne bar. Look out for the pink and lilac lanterns and some great value on premium bubbly brands.

Beers take in the new Nguni Brewery and the 1000 Hills Brewery, part of the 1000 Hills chefs school and the Standeaven brewery. From Maritzburg and the Midlands come Clockwork Brewery and Doctrine, the Lions River Craft Brewery, the Happy Days Brewery and Nottingham Road Brewing Company. CBC, Darling Brew and Everson’s cider come from the Cape.

In addition, Durban Home Brewers will also be doing a special from-grain-to-glass seminar, talking you through the basics of brewing a great craft beer.

There are also more than 20 artisan food producers crafting an exciting array of dishes, from Turkish flat breads to crispy spanakopita, vegan Buddha bowls to home-made burritos stuffed with an array of fillings. Think artisan pizza slices straight out the oven, pulled pork rolls or delicious home-smoked chicken wraps. The bacon and egg muffins made on site to order are a hit.

The deli vendors offer an array of options: freshly roasted and caramelised nuts, pancakes, biltong, cakes, ice-creams and koeksisters. There’s also home-made lemonade and the vegan friendly, all-fruit Zaza popsicles. The kids will love these.

Relax to the chilled sounds of some of Durban’s top local bands on not one, but two stages.

The Main Stage features CraftFest regulars Don Seagreen and Majozi. In 2017, Majozi received a South African Music Award nomination for best adult contemporary album for his album Fire. New act this year is Pretoria’s Pedro Barbosa, a man with a big voice and even bigger stage presence who recently released his first solo album Reborn. Barbosa will do two sets at CraftFest

On the Village Stage, catch promising new talent with bubbly and dynamic singer songwriter Carmen Rodriguez; sultry singer and virtuosa piano player Amy White; popular Splashy Fen rocker Shane Stracham; and guitar virtuoso Sebastian Goldswain

Kids can have a ball with designated kids’ areas with inflatables, rides, paintball arcades and more. A dinosaur will even make an appearance, along with jugglers and stilt walkers.

And then there are the crafters themselves in a market that celebrates everything from jewellery to clothing, and decor to design.

New to CraftFest this year is our selfie competition. The first 100 people to post a selfie on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #CraftFest Durban will receive one of 100 fabulous designer Schweppes gin-and- tonic glasses.

Mazwi Xaba, editor of the Independent on Saturday, said the paper was delighted to host the popular festival. “We’re looking forward to another great family leisure and pleasure day among those beautiful hills,” he said.

Christine Standeaven, of the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, said it was also about bringing families together. “CraftFest provides a safe platform where the whole family can enjoy the day.”

Get your ticket today. CraftFest is at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market on March 21 from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from Quicket are R120 and at the gate R130. Children 12-17 R60, children under 12 free. Not only does entrance include a designer glass, but Go Smart Fruit are including a bag of their delicious fruit snacks that contain no added sugar or preservatives.

