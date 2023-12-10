Join Aladdin on a magic carpet ride

Durban — Take a magic carpet ride with Aladdin (Daniel Anderson) and Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine in the family panto at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN, until January 14.

Blessing Xaba is Aladdin’s long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson is the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others in the cast include Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling.

Aladdin is directed by Steven Stead and Darren King, with sets and costumes designed by Greg King, choreography by Evashnee Pillay, and lighting by Tina le Roux.

Shows are at 2.30pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturdays and 2.30pm on Sundays.