KZN-born musician raises tempo on radio

Durban - Sinqobangayi “Magestic Pro” Sibisi’s love for radio was his escape from teenage challenges, but as an adult, it is his passion and career path. The KZN-born musician, poet, art pioneer, writer and blogger has added radio presenter to his resumé and is aiming high.

He will appear on the Sjava one-man show on December 9 at the Durban ICC. His face lights up when speaking about radio. He said radio had always been an essential part of his life. He used to listen to the Top Chart shows to keep up with artists and what they were up to in the real world. Magestic Pro now hosts a show called Sunday Soul Sessions Show with Zane at Rhodes Music Radio. Recent guests include rapper AB Crazy, Mthandazo Gatya, Nathi, Blackie and KB Motsilanyane.

“Radio is the future in my eyes and I am glad to see that all these years of invested music knowledge and experience are finally paying off,” said Sibisi. He is also a poet, composer and director: his Angisakhoni music video was self-directed and shot at the International Convention Centre and around Durban. “I’ll forever be grateful to Lindiwe Rakharebe for giving me the chance to shoot my video and open for shows with big artists and the TD Jakes show in 2019,” said Sibisi.

He plans to continue interviewing hit makers and young change-makers on his radio show. He opened for Dr Umar Johnson in 2015 and made an appearance at the MTV Base African Music Awards (Mamas) along with Neyo, Jhene Aiko, and Anthony Anderson in Durban where he also met American R&B singer Trey Songs. “One of the biggest moments in my career recently was performing for the previous KZN premier Sihle Zikalala at the African Renaissance in 2019 and making five appearances at the ICC Durban in the same year,” said Sibisi.

“I have shared the stage with the likes of Teargas, Micasa, Zakes Bantwini, Dj Tira, Black Coffee, the late Linda Prokid Mkhize and AKA, to mention a few. Also being part of the AKA collaboration with Orchestra in Durban a couple of years back was quite a highlight. That was the last time I saw and chatted with Riky Rick.” One of his goals is to travel the African continent. “Travelling in Africa was one of the influences I got from the Institute of Afrikology and the Africa Day Foundation. I learnt the culture and core values of the African continent. I was a participant in 2016, 2017 and 2018 to celebrate culture through music, dance and food with the Africa Day Celebration. There I learned from Ya Ashantiwaa Ngidi and Menzi Maseko,” said Sibisi. “I look forward to reaching heights that even Tbo Touch hasn’t reached yet and helping the vulnerable and one day becoming a music executive.”

The musician from Mtubatuba draws his inspiration from his family. “My father Rev Dr Sibisi is also my big inspiration. I would also like to acknowledge him with my mother,“ said Sibisi. Sunday Soul sessions airs every Sunday from 9-12am on 87.9 FM and if you’re outside Makhanda you can live stream it on the Rhodes Music Radio website.