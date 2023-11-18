Laughter, live music and everything else

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) SAMA award winning Qadasi & Maqhinga and the powerful sounds of traditional Maskandi music today 10am to 1pm. The market trades every Saturday 7am to 1pm, rain or shine as we are 95% undercover, the market is wheelchair friendly and pet friendly. They have a vast selection of craft, deli and food. Craft Gin and Beer on tap available in the main hall.

Musgrave Market: (Today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. Ballito Farmers Market: (Today) A vibrant entertaining experience with over 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Open Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (Today) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm. Gino Veronie at the Golden Hours Market. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Golden Hours Market: (Tomorrow) Gino Veronie, the eccentric local performer and emcee will be on stage on Sunday. Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn 083 262 3693. Mhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957.

Comedian Kevin Fraser. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM Shows The Globe, Suncoast: Don’t miss The Big Laugh Off on December 2 at 8pm where seven comedic legends will keep you on the edge of your seat with their hilarious acts. Tickets R150 from TicketPro and Spar Stores. More on Computicket The Globe, Suncoast: Kevin Fraser, one of South Africa’s most beloved comedians, is back this December. With a global fan base, he consistently amasses over a million views with his daily observations and satires. He returns to SA for the festive season after successful tour spanning the UK, Middle East, Europe, and Australia. December 8 at 8pm. Tickets from R100 from kevinfraseroffical.com

Rhumbelow Theatre: Walk the Line - A Tribute to Johnny Cash is performed by top local band The Black Lapels. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket Stable Theatre: The Flatfoot Dance Company presents its second annual edition of the Flatfoot Access Festival offering a week-long engagement of workshops, panel discussions, and performances from November 28 to December 3. Bookings are through Computicket. Seabrooke's Theatre: Have you ever wondered what your dog was thinking? Well, now you don’t have to. OTIS is a one dog show: stand-up comedy by Schalk Bezuidenhout’s dog, Otis. November 26 at 7pm and 18 at 8pm. Tickets R200 from Quicket.

The Globe, Suncoast: Showtime Australia will present Queen It’s a Kinda Magic! Get ready to relive the unforgettable magic of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and so much more. December 21-23 at 8pm at Tickets R175 from TicketPro. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Classic Comedy 2 - Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy with their girls Fiona and Kaylee from Macbob Productions, the Durban City Orchestra and the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre management are delighted to present some more Classical Comedy – the madcap outrageous musical comedy collaboration, which comes to the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on UKZN campus to welcome the festive season, with a short ten performance run from November 22 until December 3. 50 members of the Durban Symphonic Choir will raise their voices under the direction of Ros Conrad, and accompanied by organist Chris Cockburn. Soloists are Fr Sibonelo Mbanjwa and Nozuko Teto. November 26 at 3pm. Tickets from Quicket or at the door. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Music

The Globe, Suncoast: The Mzansi Youth Choir and Neon Dreams are embarking on a national tour stopping in Durban on November 18 at 8pm. Tickets R250 from Quicket. Playhouse Opera: (tomorrow) The Kings and Queens of Gospel is an electrifying performance that will awaken your spirit, rejuvenate your soul, and set your heart aglow with joy. At 7pm. Tickets R150-R250 from webtickets Playhouse Opera: iMbube is the inspiring story of the self-taught young Jabulani, who follows his destiny to become a force to be reckoned with in the Isicathamiya fraternity. The show is directed by Mbongeni Ngema and music direction by Themba Mkhize. December 15 to 16 at 7pm Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: Enjoy the pacific Indian Ocean view with live jazz music on Sundays featuring some of the best jazz, fusion and Afro-pop talent Durban has to offer. This takes place every Sunday from 3pm - 5pm. Mariannhill Cathedral: The Denis Hurley Centre hosts a Christmas fundraising concert. 50 members of the Durban Symphonic Choir will raise their voices under the direction of Ros Conrad, and accompanied by organist Chris Cockburn. Soloists are Fr Sibonelo Mbanjwa and Nozuko Teto. November 26 at 3pm. Tickets from Quicket or at the door. ART

The Chairman Gallery, Point Road: Acclaimed photographer Mandisa Buthelezi is proud to present the solo exhibition "Emgonqweni" which opened last week. It showcases Buthelezi‘s works that capture the vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of the Zulu people. Durban Art Gallery: Professor Pitika Ntuli with his new exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni open at Durban Art Gallery. Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January. Outdoors

Dino Park SA: (today) this DINO-VEMBER for the most REX-ELLENT family adventure on the South Coast. Perfect for families with small children and all dinosaur enthusiasts. Activities include: 25 Dinosaurs to Find in our Mini jungle, missions for the family to go on, and mini dino shows for the whole family. Saturday and Sunday - weather permitting. Tickets R80/Under 2 Free. Call 084 620 1644 or visit ww.dinoparksa.co.za or email [email protected]. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events St Cyprian’s Church Hall: (Today) The South Africa National Society will hold its AGM today at 10am. The meeting will be followed by a three-course Christmas Lunch. Cost R200. Bar facilities available. Lunch will be followed by a presentation entitled “Langalibalele and amaHlubi on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the rebellion.” Booking essential from Myra Boyes at [email protected].

Decorative Arts Society: The Decorative Arts Society’s final presentation for 2023 will feature Dr Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre, and is entitled A Christmas Carol. November 21 at 12.30pm at the Visitors’ Centre, Durban Botanic Gardens. Tickets R50 members/ R70 for visitors. Christmas fare will be served after the lecture. Call Lynne on 083 281 2994. Umgeni Steam Railway Train Trips: Steam train rides also, before or after your trip, you can browse through the Inchanga Station Craft Market where there are various treasures on sale, food to suit most tastes and activities for the whole family. Tickets Return Train Trip: Adults: R170pp / Pensioners (+60), Children (2-12) R110pp. Bookings Umgeni Steam Railway website. Rhumbelow Film Club: The Sound of Music A tuneful, heart-warming story, based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family in the era immediately preceding World War II. Julie Andrews plays the role of Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into the home. Open to member of the Rhumbelow Film Club. To join from July to December is R300. Booking is essential. Call 0824998636 or email [email protected]