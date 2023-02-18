Let music be the food of love this February

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Browse among about 20 dealers for antiques, vintage and retro décor, jewellery, decorative arts and more. Fine silver, Georgian glass, vintage homeware, and treasures to suit all pockets. uMhlanga Centre, 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Hey Halfway, Assagay: The Animal Anti-Cruelty League of Durban and Pietemaritzburg hold a car-boot sale on February 25 from 9am to 1pm. To book as a seller, download the booking form from [email protected] For more call Colleen on 031 736 9093.

Story continues below Advertisement

Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in Bulletproof next weekend. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Barry is Back features guitarist Barry Thomson performing his favourite acoustic songs, along with some light-hearted stories. He deals with the importance of music as a life-line to us all. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ Rhumbelow Theatre: The Moon Looks Delicious From Here is written and performed by Aldo Brincat and directed by Sjaka Septembir. Physical theatre, mime and characterisation, this 60 minute, one-man theatre show explores immigrant family dynamics and how they shape identity and heritage in a first-generation citizen. February 24 at 7.30pm, and 26 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Join the Rhumbelow Movie Club and enjoy an old-fashioned movie night out with friends. Roland Stansell has curated a mix of classics, art-house titles, unusual finds, crowd-pleasers and nostalgia. Once-off subscription of R300 for January until June will allow you entrance to all the movies. February 22 at 6.30pm – Cleopatra; February 25 at 7pm – Pink Floyd, The Wall and March 1 at 6.30pm – War Horse. Talloula, Botha’s Hill: Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert’s action comedy Bulletproof on February 24 is a hilarious survival guide to living in South Africa. 007 is an amateur compared with 031. Directed and choreographed by Daisy Spencer. Seating at tables of 12. No own food and drinks. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Simphiwe Shembe is at the Protea Karridene next weekend. Comedy Protea Hotel, Karridene: Jokers Comedy Corner Night with Simphiwe Shembe and his funniest of friends. February 24 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: Jason Goliath presents Dala ‒ It Is What It Is on February 25 at 8pm. Backed with his mantra of “Chase Your Happy”, Goliath addresses life’s uncomfortable truths, this time how he learnt to “Dala” (Do) because “It Is What It Is” and there is no time for excuses, inadequacy or mediocrity. Tickets R120 from webtickets. The Octavia Boutique Hotel, Inanda: Laugh out Loud Comedy Show, a day of comedy and Gospel music on February 26 at 2pm. Tickets R100 on webtickets. Gospel star Linda Gcwensa sings the music of love at the Bat Centre. Music Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school resumed on February 8. Concerts at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets.

People’s Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium: (today) Celebrate love and friendship with Durban’s annual Lovers and Friends Concert which encourages cohesion to fight against GBV. Top musicians, food stalls and wine and draft tastings. From 10am. Tickets R160-R2 500 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) Under African Skies with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Richard Cock and soloists Tim Moloi and Monde Msutwana. At 4pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Bat Centre: Love and Soul with Linda Gcwensa is back with a line up that includes poet Zamo Cofi, Mr Music, and comedian Simunye Church Boy and more. February 24 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets, R300 at the door.

On Point Waterfront: Ultimate Afrohouse experience with Anywhere In Durban a night of non-stop dancing and beats with some of the best Afrohouse DJs. No under 18s. Own food or drink not allowed and no camping chairs. February 25 from noon. Tickets R150-R250 from webtickets. Kings Park-stadium: Oh’31 For The Kulture pits Gqom vs Hip Hop with your favourite Durban artists on one stage. March 3 from 9pm. Tickets R350 from webtickets. The Werehouse, Durban: Magik Xperience celebrates the hip-hop movement and some of the finest artists, such as BEAST, MusiholiQ, Touchline, Landrose, Lord Script, Celestial Mic, Pdogg Amazing, and many more. March 4 from 6pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Dance Café Nightclub, Durban North: Desi Fusion Bollywood Edition features DJ Desiblue with support DJs Sanveer, Deon Chetty, Vinosh and Althaf Suleman. March 4 from 8pm. Tickets R120 at webtickets, R150 at the door. Jewish Club: KZN’s eminent musical doctors Andrew Warburton and Christopher Cockburn play masterpieces for four hands at one piano by Mozart, Schubert and Ravel. March 5 at 3pm. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door. Artwork from Monsieur Lagesse at the exhibition venUS & eARTh at The Gallery Ballito. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) Within the Fibre of my Being is a textile and fibre art based exhibition that brings together six local artists working with needle and thread. Delicate embroidery, intricate stitching and richly brocaded tapestries. Until February 26.

Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo. Until March 2. The Green Gallery: New artworks by Nicky Firth, Susie Robins, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and Shirley Brandon. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition venUS & eARTh celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe during this month of love. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike from St Heliers Lake to top of Giba Gorge and three waterfalls ‒ easy, steep hiking on some great forest trails. Afterwards, enjoy Hayways Pizzas. Call David 072 615 0559. George Cato Primary School, Cato Ridge: (tomorrow) Zabalaza Athletics Club presents the 2023 Zabalaza Marathon, a Two Oceans and Comrades qualifier. Three distances: 42km, 21km, and 10km. Registration at the school today from 10am to 4pm. Race starts at 5.15am tomorrow. Entries R200-R350 from webtickets. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.