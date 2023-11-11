Let the festivities begin

MARKETS Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Party duo Blarney & Son made up of former Blarney Brother Tony Fisher and his Son David Fisher will perform on the main stage from 10am to 1pm and there is no cover charge to enter the market. Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market trades every Saturday 7am to 1pm, rain or shine, the market is also wheel chair and pet friendly.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. I heart Market: Durban North. The ever-popular I Heart Market returns to Durban, finding a new home at Northlands Primary School, 20 Gleneagles Drive Durban North, in time for festive season markets on Saturdays from December 2 until 16 from 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 1pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (Today and tomorrow) A vibrant entertaining experience with over 150 traders offering products including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (Today) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (Today) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn 083 262 3693.

Mhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957. SHOWS Playhouse Opera: The Nutcracker choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky features Joburg Ballet and the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. December 15. Tickets R120 - R180

Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) You Asked For It stars Barry Thomson & The Reals with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt in a compilation of all the top hits from recent audience surveys for their favourite songs. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Stable Theatre: The Flatfoot Dance Company presents its annual Flatfoot Access Festival offering a week-long engagement of workshops, panel discussions, and performances from November 28 to December 3. Tickets R80. The Stable Theatre is wheelchair friendly and there is safe parking on site. Bookings through Computicket. PICTURED Ralitza Macheva (baroque violin) and Erik Dippenaar (harpsichord) present a programme of virtuoso sets of variations from the Baroque period, including music by Corelli and Buxtehude. MUSIC

Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music host Erik Dippenaar (harpsichord) and Ralitza Macheva (baroque violin) offering a series of Baroque era variations by Corelli and Buxtehude. The programme also includes a collection of newly composed sets of variations for solo violin, in a Baroque style. At 3pm. Tickets R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door. Call 071 505 1021 (Keith). The Globe, Suncoast: The Mzansi Youth Choir and Neon Dreams is now embarking on a national tour stopping in Durban on November 18 at 8pm. Joined by Canadian duo Neon Dreams on stage. Tickets R250 from https://www.quicket.co.za/events/132949- mzansi-youth-choir/#/ Playhouse Opera: iMbube is the inspiring story of the self-taught young Jabulani, who follows his destiny in his father’s footsteps, to become a force to be reckoned with in the Isicathamiya fraternity. Directed by Mbongeni Ngema and music direction by Themba Mkhize. December 15 to 16. Tickets R120 on Webtickets. Playhouse Opera: (today) Brenda Mtambo performs in A Decade Experience at 7.30pm. Mtambo returns home with a new third studio album Sane and for one night only in Durban. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: (tomorrow) Enjoy the Indian Ocean view with live Jazz music on Sundays featuring some of the best Jazz, fusion and Afro-pop talent in Durban. Every Sunday from 3pm - 5pm. ART The Chairman Gallery, Point Road: Acclaimed photographer Mandisa Buthelezi is proud to present the solo exhibition “Emgonqweni” which opened last week. It showcases Buthelezi‘s works that capture the vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of the Zulu people.

KZNSA: (tomorrow) In A Bind features the threads and woven artworks of artists Rohini Amratlal and Mfezeko Gumada while in Kumnyama Kubomvu: The Land is Ours, Clive Sithole draws on Zulu cultural and ritual experience in his ceramic work. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: A new exhibition Impression Expression has opened. Featuring Corné Eksteen, Lyn Hoyle, Muzi Ndlela, Judy Wentzel, Guilia Forman, Shirley Brandon, Gift Dlamini, Wandile Nthlanganiso, Kim Pereira, Michelle Graven, Corrine Erasmus, Jane Digby and many more. A collaboration to make your soul sing. Runs until December 3. Call 072 245 8691.

Dino Park SA offeres family adventure on the South Coast. Picture: SUPPLIED OUTDOORS Dino Park SA: (today and tomorrow) This DINO-VEMBER for the most REX-ELLENT family adventure on the South Coast. Perfect for families with small children and all dinosaur enthusiast. Activities include 25 Dinosaurs to Find in a mini jungle, missions for the family to go on, and mini dino shows. Weather permitting. Tickets R80/ Under 2 free. Call Clinton and Evelyn Munsamy on 084 620 1644 or visit ww.dinoparksa. co.za or email [email protected] AMBLERS HIKING CLUB: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike the High Stakes Amble Farmland and the wilds. Take the Cato Ridge turnoff and turn left at the top of the off-ramp. Follow the High stakes signs. Tickets R50 includes tea and cream scones. Call David on 072 615 0559. AACL Durban Dog Walk and Market: (tomorrow) Walk your dogs between 8am and 10am at the league’s Leckhampton Farm near Hammarsdale and then visit the market, which will be from 8am to 1pm. Loads of stalls to browse, offering an array of great products, produce, food and interesting knick-knacks. Fun children activities planned. Call Colleen on 031 736 9093 or email [email protected]

Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Watershed will be performing their recent album “Elephant in the Room” and more at Bellerzar Durban today. PICTURE: SUPPLIED EVENTS

Bellerzar Durban: (today) One of South Africa’s best loved bands, Watershed will be performing their recent album Elephant in the Room and more. Tickets at Bellezar.co.za Suncoast Globe: South African Kevin Fraser is back this December. After a successful tour spanning the UK, Middle East, Europe, and Australia throughout 2023, he announces his SA festive season “Africa is a Feeling” tour. December 8 at 8pm. Tickets from R100. Suncoast Globe: Showtime Australia present Queen It’s a Kinda Magic! Get ready to relive the unforgettable magic of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and so much more. December 21-23. Tickets from R175 from TicketPro.