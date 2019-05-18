Durban - CraftFest gives you a perfect day to meet the makers of some of the province’s finest handicrafts. The festival, brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, celebrates craft in all its forms, from beer and cocktails, to artisan food, great local music and fun events for the kids. It’s a day out in the country for the whole family.

And this is your opportunity to meet the crafters themselves.

Shellain Dettmer is better known as the Tie Dye Lady, for her range of dramatic tie-dye printed clothing and is a regular feature at the Shongweni Market

The horse lover, who rescues horses and also runs Headstart Riding School in Ashburton, offers an exciting range of T-shirts, dresses, hoodies (also available sleeveless), pants, onesies and linen.

All are heat-set for six hours so no colours run, although garments should only be washed in cold water. Clothes are available in sizes up to 8XL.

There is a wide variety of T-shirts, dresses and trousers, or you can brighten up your home with linen options that include duvet covers, pillow slips, cushion covers, curtains, table cloths and runners.

Billy Dicks is the brains behind the Howsat Seat, a hand-made folding chair that provides back and leg support for watching sports events, meditating, camping, fishing, kayaking and on the beach.

It folds small enough to be stored under the car seat, and only weighs 800g, but can support a body weight of up to 180kg.

Keren Pocock of Papaya Skincare is famed for her Aya Balm, recommended for over-exfoliated skin.

Pocock’s foray into the world of skin care was a case of “necessity being the mother of invention”.

Her son suffered from exceptionally sensitive skin. On a family holiday he developed an angry rash and the salve that she was applying had zero effect. “My mom suggested trying the pulp of one of KZN’s most ubiquitous fruits, papaya. I combined the pulp with the salve, and low and behold, instant relief,” she says.

So began the quest to extract all the healing goodness from a papaya and deliver that into a topical salve formulation using “Mother Nature’s bounty”.

CraftFest takes place on June 16 - Father’s Day - at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market from 10am to 4pm. Tickets R120 for adults, R60 for children 12-17, from Quicket. Children under 12 free. There are some limited early bird tickets available at R60.