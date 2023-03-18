Marching into autumn

I have just spent the past week hiking in the Kogelberg Nature Reserve in the Western Cape, enjoying the splendours of the Cape floral kingdom.

March brings out the best of the fynbos flora. Erica is in full flower as are many of the restios and bulbs that grow in the Cape. A very famous bulb called Amaryllis belladonna or the March Lily flowers in March, and can be found in many of the natural areas and gardens throughout the Cape region.

Returning to Durban and having experienced the past few months of flowering trees, we now prepare for the cooler autumn months. We are so blessed in Durban in having a subtropical climate that allows most plants to thrive in our ideal growing conditions.

Lots of rain this past summer ignited the explosion of growth of our gardens. Many of our gardens, including mine, have grown out of control and now is the time to prune many of our trees, shrubs, and some groundcovers.