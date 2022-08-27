Month-end bonanza

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) A host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Story continues below Advertisement

Windermere Antique Fair: About 20 dealers with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys, etc. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Lower level of Windermere Centre on September 3 from 8.30am till 2.00pm. Call Helen Clementz at 084 2410241. Clansthal Market: Relax at the Spring Craft market and support local crafters while raising funds for the conservancy. Features 40-plus traders with crafts, clothing and decor items (no shop-bought items), plus home-made food stalls. Set in a beautiful garden with magnificent sea views with live music. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal on September 11 from 9am to 2pm. Dancer, choreographer and artistic director of Rudra Dance Theatre Pavishen Paideya presents work commissioned for Jomba! which starts this week. Shows Playhouse Opera: (today) “Sarafina”, South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. At 7pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets.

Story continues below Advertisement

Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Thank You For the Music” is a tribute to ABBA, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents “André Rieu ‒ Happy Days are Here Again”, with the maestro performing his new summer concert from his home town, Maastricht. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R100 at Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Jomba!, presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, offers a 13-day feast of contemporary dance, and includes performances and dance talks at the Sneddon with a Youth Open Horizons event at the Stable Theatre, as well as workshops, and an extensive online blog. From August 30 to September 11. Tickets for performances at the Sneddon are R80, and R65 for students, scholars and pensioners through Computicket. All other events are free. For full programme see https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/

Story continues below Advertisement

Playhouse, Opera: The annual “Shall We Dance” features an array of spectacular dancers and glittering dance styles. September 9 at 6.30pm, September 10 at 2.30pm and 6pm, and September 11 at 11am and 3pm. Tickets R100–R150 at webtickets. Playhouse, Drama: “King Cetshwayo The Conqueror” is a musical story of the life and times of King Cetshwayo. The story is told through war dance, narration, video and images. September 9 and 10 at 7pm, September 10 and 11 at 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Catch the Zumo Comedy Tour in Overport this evening. Comedy Park View Hotel: (today) Khaya Mdaka brings his tried-and-tested one-man show to Durban at 7pm. No under 16s. Tickets R80 from Quicket.

The Spark Lifestyle Centre, Overport: (today) The Zumo Tour Comedy Show with social media and stand-up comedy sensations: Mo Vawda, Bash with Tash, Darren Maule, Masood Boomgaard, Zuhair Dawood and Jem Atkins. At 8pm. Tickets R180 on webtickets. LINC Theatre, Ezulwini Estate, Salt Rock: (today) “Barry Hilton Unscripted”, a night with a well-loved SA comedian. Food and drinks will be sold separately. Starts 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Riverside Hotel: Comedy Night with some of SA’s well-known comedians. No under 18s. September 1 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Protea Fire & Ice: Join Simphiwe Shembe and his friends for a night of laughter. No under 18s. September 2 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Violinist Petya Koleva will perform with Nina Watson, piano, and Margueties Spies, cello, at Friends of Music this Sunday. Music Maqaqa Exclusive Lifestyle, Adams Rural: (today) Lindokuhle Live Tour with Mlindo. Also features Sjava and Umuzi Wethu and DJ Maphorisa. From 3pm. Tickets R100–R350 from webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present a trio of Nina Watson on piano, Petya Koleva on violin and Marguerite Spies on cello in a programme that includes Beethoven’s “Piano Trio”, Rachmaninoff’s “Elegiac Trio” and works by Haydn, Schubert, Piazzolla and Chick Corea. August 28 at 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non-members at the door. For more information call Keith at 071 505 1021.

Tatham Art Gallery, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays Concert Classics, a programme of popular Bach transcriptions and melodies and music by Chopin and Debussy. At noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Enjoy coffee before or a lunch after at Cafe Tatham, call 033 342 8327. Morningside: (tomorrow) Naresh Veeran hosts another delightful BYO picnic concert in his garden at 1.30pm. Message 082 376 0799 for more info or to book. Howard College, UKZN: Live jazz with some of Durban's finest performers on August 31 at 6pm. For more mail Thulile at [email protected]

Alliance Française: Durban bassist Dalisu Ndlazi will perform his project, “The Inevitable Calling”, on September 1 at 6pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Westville Warehouse: Gauteng rock band Drumfish is coming to Durban for their Try Harder official tour. Great vibes, amazing supporting acts on September 4 from noon. Tickets R50 from Quicket. DLI Hall, Greyville: The British Cultural & Heritage Association presents “Music en Masse” orchestral concert on September 4 at 2.30pm. Musicians – anyone who can read and play music – of all ages and cultures are invited to join for a concert performed under the baton of Russell Scott. To participate or for more info call 031 202 6174.

Botanic Gardens: Award-winning Mi Casa return to Music By The Lake after a three-year absence. Supported by Angel Mazibuko and the beat banging DJ Michael Zuma. September 11 from 12.30pm. Tickets R100–R320 from webtickets. Art The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Nic Human, Sue Whitmore, Char Kraus, Tony de Freitas and Judy Wentzel. Bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s “Let Me Tell You About Red”, a large-scale installation. Ends September 30.

The Gallery, Ballito: (today) “Sistas” exhibition pays tribute to the women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956 in protest against the apartheid regime’s extension of pass laws for black women. Until October 2. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691. AmmaZulu Gardens & Sculpture Precinct: Award-winning artist and sculptor Robin Moodley has a new solo exhibition in two parts: “Time in Space and Time in Memory” at AmmaZulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof, with the second instalment at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) No hike this week due to Comrades Marathon road closures.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. The annual Highland Games will take place at Fort Nottingham on September 10 Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) A day to honour the centre’s founder Paddy Kearney, who would have been 80 years old this month. Minister Pravin Gordhan will give the Paddy Kearney Memorial Lecture. At 4pm there will be a birthday tea party with music to celebrate his life. At 5pm in Emmanuel Cathedral is a special Memorial Mass with music by the Durban Chamber Choir. All are welcome. Safe parking behind the cathedral.

Westwood Mall Food Court: (today) High Tea & Paint Classes to celebrate strong, resilient women hosted by local artist Seeantha Odayar. From 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket Umgeni Steam Railway: (today) Devastated by the April floods, the railway is offering steam train trips, a craft and food market at Inchanga Station on August 27 – with four trips on at 8.30am, 11am, 1pm and 3.30pm. The market will operate from 8am until 2pm. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours, as will the model railway Thomas & Friends. Bookings at www.umgenisteamrailway.com or 082 353 6003 The Westville Warehouse: (today) We Ask For Craft is a gathering for premier brew lovers. Local bands James Geel, Karel Jordaan, Calamity Jam, Broken Advocate & Firm plus DJs Chief & Hutch. From noon. Tickets R50 from webtickets.

Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival Durban gives a taste of 20+ award-winning wines of the Cape Winelands. Delicious food and wines for sale, live entertainment. September 3 from 12.30pm. Tickets R250, include a tasting glass and 20 tasting tokens, from webtickets. Fort Nottingham Museum: The Fort Nottingham Highland Games offer a family day of heritage, fun and history featuring attractions like Celtic dancing, Tossing the Caber, Tug-o’-war, kilted mile, weight over the bar and the swirl of kilts and the skirl of the pipes on September 10. Food and beverage stalls, children’s activities. Tickets from Quicket. The Point Arts Festival: Four days of theatre, comedy, music, art and more in the Point waterfront precinct. Activities include the Affordable Art Show, My Dream City Youth Art Show, the Point Market, a series of photography and art exhibitions, comedy shows hosted by Not Quite Right Comedy, interactive street pop-ups, and three nights of music with the Music Imbizo. Venues participating include The Breakfast Room, Station Collective, Studio 3, The Art Room, The Chairman, Robsons, The Bond Shed, Maha Cafe, and OnPoint. September 9–11. For tickets and full programme, see www.pointwaterfrontfestival.com