Movies, ballet, opera, live arts for the family at the Rhumbelow

Durban’s busiest and most enduring theatres, the Rhumbelow Theatres in Umbilo and Durban North, are hosting a full and varied programme of live theatre, comedy, films, ballet, opera and original music over the festive season. The Rhumbelow has been extraordinary in responding to the changing needs of the performing arts and entertainment landscape by offering regular quality movies, filmed live screenings of some of the world’s best ballet, theatre and opera productions, as well as regular live events, music and comedy.

Season highlights include a short four-day stint for the fabulous Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist, who returns to Durban for the first time post-Covid with a fun and interactive live show. (December 7 to Sunday, December 10, Umbilo: 42 Cunningham Rd). Musicians extraordinaire Steve Newman and Nish Pillay are touring the country. They will perform at both Rhumbelows (Umbilo on Friday, December 8 and Northlands at 50 Margaret Maytom Avenue on Monday, December 11). Nish Pillay is a nomadic percussionist with a love for tabla and other drums and will be at the Umbilo and Durban North Rhumbelow theatres. Newman is a virtuoso guitarist who has been a member of renowned bands, including Tananas, and Pillay is a nomadic percussionist with a love for tabla and other drums.

Start the new year with a good belly laugh (heaven knows we need it) in the company of Barry Hilton for one night only in Durban on Thursday, January 11 at 7.30pm. There are some fabulous festive offerings on the Rhumbelow big screen – which boasts a quality cinematic experience and includes the options of adult beverages and snacks. Among the shows are the Royal Opera’s Don Quixote; Andre Rieu’s White Christmas; Scrooge A Christmas Carol (2009); and the Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker. There are also regular film club screenings in-between.

Virtuoso guitarist Steve Newman will be at the Durban North and Umbilo Rhumbelow theatres this month. Full information on the Rhumbelow website and social media platforms and Rhumbelow WhatsApp group. Call Roland on 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or through Computicket. There is off-road, guarded parking; full bars and light meals are available.