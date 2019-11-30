Late last year, Kellerman said he had received a request from a Nigerian artist to do a collaboration, part of which he wanted a South African youth choir. Kellerman’s manager, Tholsi Pillay, went out looking for choirs and she found the Ndlovu Youth Choir.
“I started working together with them and I was so impressed by their energy and enthusiasm. Then we did a collaboration to help them show their talent to the rest of the world.
“We ended up doing Shape of You by Ed Sheeren, then I put it up on my YouTube channel and social pages and it just went viral.
“This is when America’s Got Talent got wind of this and approached the choir and asked them to enter the competition,” Kellerman explained.