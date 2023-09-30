No raining on this Heritage Day parade

Durban - The rain and swirling mists didn’t dampen the spirits of those hardy Durbanites who came out for our Heritage Day CraftFest creating an awesome vibe at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market on Sunday. Justice van Staden of Biltong Steaks kept the braai fires burning throughout the day, dazzling all with turning his enormous tomahawk steaks which could easily feed a family of four to six. But there were a number of exciting shisanyama options too, and a whole range of heritage foods from a traditional Durban curry to vetkoek and biltong.

Emihle, Nosipho and Babalwa had a feast at CraftFest. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Gavin Hazell, Olga Hazell, Megan Gemmell and Dion van Huyssteen at CraftFest. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad The crowd sipped a range of exciting brews from Paul Ten Hoorn Boer of That Brewing Company, and the Robsons Brewery, along with the Hills Brewery and the Standeaven Brewery. Try the gins and vodkas from KZNs Karoa Cara Distillery that has won multiple international awards was relished in a range of exciting cocktails, while the rums from Brad and Marisa O’Neill’s Sugar Baron Distillery added warmth to the chilly proceedings. Kagiso and Hans Teffo at the Sugar Baron rum stand at CraftFest. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Kimone, Romano and Debbie Naidoo were at the CraftFest. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Brady Combrinck and Gavin Deale had a cocktail by Janie Barnes from the Karoa Cara Distillery. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad The Scottish pipe band added to the heritage flavour, with sounds of bagpipes swirling through the mist as they segued from Flower of Scotland to the Sarie Marais with ease.

Nor did the bad weather stop people dressing up in their heritage gear with many fun and some fantasy outfits. Beads, heritage fabrics, and saris all featured. There was even one couple dressed in space suits. Justice van Staden braaied a massive tomahawk steak at CraftFest. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad At the Standeaven Brewery, Coreema Naidoo and Gail Marian are served by Gareth Smith. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad When it came to competition time, it was a tough act to judge. The Nxele family won the prize for best dressed family. KK Cele won best dressed guy and Mandy Haviga the best dressed woman. Lindo Nomvete and Mary Jane Shabalala were the best dressed couple and little Ingakithi Ncalane, the best dressed child. The Best Dressed Family won a voucher for the market from various traders, while the Best Dressed Couple won a trip for two to the Wild Coast Sun. The Best Dressed Lady scored a bottle of Zulularni Gin from the Karoa Cara Distilling co and the Best Dressed Guy a bottle of Barrel Aged Rum from the Sugar Baron Craft Distillery. The Best Dressed Child won a two-hour voucher from Jump for Joy.