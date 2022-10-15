Plan your weekend here

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. The Pavilion: (today and tomorrow) Diwali-themed market, featuring an element of “Fashion around the Mall” paying tribute to our Indian heritage and culture. Support local traders showcasing their cultural apparel, accessories and treats.

Story continues below Advertisement

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Premier Antiques Fair on August 21 in the uMhlanga Centre with an exciting and quirky collection of antiques, vintage and collectables. From 9am to 2pm. Call Rod on 084 548 0366. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Samthing Soweto performs at the Playhouse Opera next Saturday. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties has a skilled 10-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Story continues below Advertisement

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow)The Singing Hippie starring Gary McKenzie. The actor, singer, director, writer and award-winning theatre producer and owner of one of the most successful supper theatres in the country (The Heritage Theatre) is now a hippie. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] The Barn, Underberg: Oom Schalk From The Heart offers an evening of stories and intrigue and is a fund-raiser for The Shellbern Trust. October 21 at 6pm. Tickets R160 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema screens the Royal Opera’s Madame Butterfly. Conducted by Nicola Luisotti. October 25 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

Playhouse, Opera: A gala performance from Ballet Africa pays tribute to the Cecchetti style of ballet and forms part of the centenary celebrations taking place internationally. October 22 at 12.30pm and 3pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse, Drama: Spotlight is a Hayley Howie Dance Studio production featuring a variety of ballet and modern dances to music that will get your toes tapping. October 29 Oct at 3pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: Samthing Soweto does a KZN takeover with his Now or Never tour, designed by fans and curated by the artists for a sensational show. October 29 at 7pm. Tickets R200 to R600 from webtickets.

Catch the third concert in the KZNPO Spring Season this week. Music Playhouse Opera: The third KZNPO Spring concert is on October 20 at 7pm. Features Justus Frantz conducting Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Tickets from Quicket. St Thomas Church, Berea: (tomorrow) The Durban Chamber Choir is presenting two glorious spring concerts over two weekends: at St Thomas Church, Musgrave, tomorrow at 3pm and in Hilton on October 30 at 2.30pm, entitled Ave Adieu. Tickets at the door for R100, concessions R60. Join the choir after the performances for tea, cake and conversation. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Sound Sensation features Shelley McLean on vocals, Evan Roberts on piano and Martin Sigmoney on saxophone. October 20 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Ohana Where Life Begins, Pietermaritzburg: Live and Unplugged Sundays feature exceptional local talent in music and poetry. Plus great food and great people. October 23 at noon, tickets R100 from webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music present Razzmatazz featuring Platform Jazz on October 30. There will be tables of 10 so patrons can bring picnics. Doors open at 1.30pm and the concert starts at 2.30pm. Cash bar open but you may bring your own drinks. Tickets members R120, non members R140 from Cathy on 082 349 8362. A new exhibition opened at The Gallery in Ballito. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Romancing the Stone explores the relationship between human beings and stone as a medium, metaphor and artefact in the visual arts. Ends tomorrow.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutumba, Justin Mashora, Joseph Manana and Shirley Brandon. Also bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: Opened this week is the exhibition 4Fs Sakes, featuring flora, fauna, feathers and a touch of fur, from prominent local artists. Runs until November 27. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm we hike the destruction of Roosfontein along the sewage-filled river and beyond. Roosfontein Nature Reserve from Westville prison. Easy hike suitable for beginners. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Davenport Square: Cansa Shades of Pink 5km fun run/walk on Sunday, October 30 with registration at 7.30am at Davenport Square where there will be a fun warm up session before the main event which starts promptly at 8am. Cost is R100 for adults with children under 12 free. Enter online at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/188491-davenport-square-cansa-shades-of-pink-fun-runwalk

Events UKZN: (today and tomorrow) The Centre for Creative Arts hosts the 26th Poetry Africa International Festival which ends tomorrow with the theme: Poetic (In)Justice: Voices That Breathe, Move and Transform. Full programme on poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za. William O’Connor Drive, Margate: (today) Wing Riders SA brings the annual Wing Fling to Margate. Final day today from 10am to 5pm. Catch some world class bikes in action. Call 082 564 4988. Barnyard Theatre: (today) Top South African bodybuilders will show off their physiques at the Sport Rx WFF SA Championships from 10.30am. Tickets R200.