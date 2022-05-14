Plenty of fun

Markets Musgrave Market: (today) At Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Monthly fair with an array of antiques, collectables and quirky vintage at prices to suit all pockets. From the grand to the odd or unusual. From 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Story continues below Advertisment

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tracy Going’s Brutal Legacy comes to the Loft. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever, greatest 70s music from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Playhouse, Opera: (today) In The Cleansing, the Flatfoot Dance Company explores the true meaning of ecology – the connection of human existence to all existence. Today at 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Hilton College Theatre: (today) Peter Pan and Tinkerbell is a ballet show for children of all ages and children at heart. At noon, 3pm and 6pm. Tickets R140 from webtickets.

Story continues below Advertisment

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Run With The Pack ‒ The Music of Bad Company stars Barry Thomson and The Reals (Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell & Andy Turrell) with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt in a tribute to the classic rock songs of Bad Company. At 7pm. Tickets R180, R150 for Northlands Bowling Club Members from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Also in Pietermaritzburg May 22 at 2pm. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) Wish You Were Here ‒ A Tribute to the music of the great Pink Floyd starring Ross Tapson, Neil Ford, Dulcie Erasmus, Grant Halliday and Johan van der Molen. At 7pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) N’DEN – The Journey features singer Thulile Zama and pianist David Smith in an afternoon of their catchy compositions, including their debut single Coffee in the Morning. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment

Playhouse, Loft: (today and tomorrow) The Ugly Noo Noo is Andrew Buckland’s groundbreaking show that has been on stage for 31 years and has not lost any of its power. Actor Mpilo Nzimande takes on the physical solo performance. Today at 2.30pm and 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: Monday Music session features Eston Lloyd and Milton Chissano on May 16 from 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Classic Cinema presents Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show filmed live in 2020 in Dublin. In 1994, the seven-minute Eurovision interval performance changed the face of Irish dancing forever, catapulting its extraordinary and elemental power into the hearts of global audiences. May 20-21 at 7pm, May 22 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: Origins is the story of a child and her relationship with her father. May19-21 at 7pm, May 21-22 at 2pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Playhouse, Loft: The adaptation of former television anchor and radio personality Tracy Going’s book Brutal Legacy detailing the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father and later her partner. May 20-21 at 7pm, May 21-22 at 2.30pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Playhouse, Opera: Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound is a musical dance spectacle directed by Meshack Mavuso-Magabane, telling the story of the late Zulu king through the eyes of a praise singer. May 25-28 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Playhouse, Grand Foyer: Udodana is a full-length dance work exploring the black male body against ongoing incidents that constantly draw attention to the silenced brokenness of the black male identity. May 26-28 at 7.30pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Comedy Riverside Hotel: A monthly evening of laughs with some of SA's well-known comedians. May 26 at 7pm. No under 18. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

The Westville Warehouse: Stand-Up Comedy Night filled with food, drinks and laughs from Tré, Felicia Pillay and Vincent Joseph. Come for the food, stay for the laughs. May 26 at 7pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Cellist Thokozani Mhlambi performs at the KZNSA at the end of the month. Music 40 Alan Paton Avenue, Pietermaritzburg: Paul Mtirara performs an evening of RnB alongside Love n Soul Session DJs. May 21 from 2pm. Tickets R80 from Webtickets. Tatham Art Gallery: Christopher Duigan plays a programme of turbulent and dramatic music, including Beethoven’s Storm or Tempest sonata along with the Grande Polonaise by Chopin. May 22 at noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Enjoy coffee before or a lunch after at Café Tatham. Call 033 342 8327.

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present the KZN Youth Orchestra, conducted by Lyk Temmingh, for an hour-long concert which includes pieces like The Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakoff, music from Carmen, and some jazz and rock items, including Bohemian Rhapsody. May 22 at 11.30am. Tickets R100 members, R120 non members and R75 children from Keith on 071 505 1021or Bernice on 083 253 7935. Glenwood High School: Enjoy an al fresco afternoon concert with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the KZN Youth Wind Band and soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza. May 22. Doors open at 2pm, the concert starts at 3pm. Bring a picnic and blankets. Tickets: adults R150/children R100. Call Laiken at 067 411 1647. KZNSA Gallery: Thokozani Mhlambi incorporates art with music, having held an artistic residency at the prestigious Cite International des Arts in Paris, France, and having his music used as a soundtrack for an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. In this intimate concert, Mhlambi presents a set of Zulu songs performed on cello and voice. He will be joined on stage by leading young voices. May 27 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

The Luthuli Museum: Catch Nicky Shange live in concert on May 27 from 6pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) New exhibition opening this week, A Broken Umbrella, where nine artists present the same brief to curate themselves, collectively, into an exhibition. Until June 26. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody by Andrea Walters comprises 50 soap sculptures of the mouths of women killed by their partners. Until the end of May.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutomba, Shirley Brandon and Nicole Pletts and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Online/Off opened this week ‒ a group exhibition by artists exploring the joy of drawing. Ends May 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, taking in to two waterfalls on a mountain bike trail in this awesome nature park. Contact David at 071 122 3183.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359 Get ready for the annual Cars in the Park at month end. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if you do not, then come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page.