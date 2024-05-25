Pop-up, comedy and rebellion this weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Sly The Singer will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Durban Vintage Market: (today) Pop-up market of fashion and household collectibles. Coffee and snacks for sale. At Love Coffee, Lilian Ngoyi Road, Morningside, 9am-2pm. Theatre Rhumbelow Theatre Durban: (today and tomorrow) Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist returns with his signature brand of comedy and hypnosis providing two hours of entertainment for young and old. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

Alliance Française: (today) Climate justice protest poem Burning Rebellion. Activists/artivists between 16 and 25 years old are invited to learn and practise theatre-making skills and meet like-minded young folk. From 1.30pm-5pm. Performance 30 minutes and theatre workshop two hours. Booking essential at 031 312 9582 or [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Aaron McIlroy’s latest one-man show Comedy Club: the Final Comedy Frontier until May 26. McIlroy portrays a wild selection of eclectic comedians from all corners of the globe. Bookings through Webtickets, online or Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. Shows at 7pm and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Seabrookes Theatre, DHS: Second annual family-friendly 031 Theatre Festival from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9 featuring productions going to this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda. The programme features four comedy/dramas (So, You Want to be a Trophy Wife?; Yesterday’s Hero; Mr and Mrs Normal; and A Vegan Killed my Marriage) and two family shows (Adventure of Who and The Tower & the Tree). So, You Want to be a Trophy Wife? is a one-woman show written and performed by Sue Diepeveen; Yesterday’s Hero, a one-man comedy written and performed by Ovation winner Patrick Kenny about the ups and downs of being almost famous; Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert return with musical comedy Mr and Mrs Normal and McIlroy appears again in the one-hander, A Vegan Killed my Marriage, written and directed by Craig Freimond. Adventure of Who takes audiences on a journey of self-discovery with the story of a child on a magical quest to find a name. The Tower & the Tree is Patrick Kenny’s multi-award-winning modern fairy tale about love and friendship told through puppetry. For dates and times and to book, see Webtickets.

Music Playhouse Opera: The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Winter Season starts on June 6, and runs every Thursday until June 27. Starts at 7pm. Opening programme, conducted by Brandon Phillips with soloist Czech pianist Jan Bartoš, is Haydn’s Symphony No. 59; Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor; Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Season tickets and bookings for individual concerts at Quicket outlets. For more information call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Afro-Jazz band Bantu’s Clef ‒ Mozambican guitarist Milton Chissano, South African tenor saxophonist Leon Scharnick, Doc Vezi on electric bass and José Albert Chemane on drums ‒ headlines a night of music with performers Ikusasa Lethu comprising African Music and Dance students from UKZN on Wednesday May 29. Doors open at 5pm and concert starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are R110, R80 (pensioners) and R50 (students) and can be booked through Webtickets or through [email protected]

Art Harcourts Hilton: (today and tomorrow) Harrington House Hilton shows 62 premier artists. Menu by celebrity chef Jackie Cameron. Enjoy pancakes and coffee to music by René Tshiakanyi and Dez. Cash bar. Today 10am-8pm; tomorrow 9am-4pm. Entry is R30, R20 for pensioners and scholars R10. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Honey Trails, Old Main Road, Drummond. Drive to Inchanga, on to Old Main Road and drive a short distance to the well-marked trail centre. R30 entrance. Pizzas after. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359.

Events Ocean Festival, Scottburgh: Celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8 with beach and reef clean-ups, river paddle and clean-up, water sports, live music, entertainment and more at Scottburgh’s Ocean Festival from June 6-9. The festival will start with an ocean education session for schools presented by SAAMBR (South African Association for Marine Biological Research) on Thursday, June 6. Other activities include: Ocean Festival Surf Pro surfing contest; Aliwal Shoal Surfski Challenge; Ocean Carnival Lifesaving event with Scottburgh Lifesaving Club; adaptive surf therapy; sunrise beach yoga; outdoor mural art. Check @theoceanfestival on Instagram and Facebook, and www.oceanfestival.co.za website programme details. Contact Barry Lewin on [email protected] for more on the Aliwal Shoal Surfski Challenge. Midlands Wellness Festival (Howick): From June 7 to July 7. Includes winter wild lunch, local food walk, edible winter weeds, wild weekend, Dargle Forest walk, wild forest picnic. Call 083 473 3074 or visit https://wellnessassociation.co.za/ for programme details.