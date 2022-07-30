Popular Shongweni Market open on Sunday

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. The market will be trading on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. To celebrate, enjoy Blarney & Son on the Main stage from 10am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. La Lucia Antiques Fair: Province’s premier antiques show with more than 25 traders offering an array of antiques and vintage to suit all pockets. From the seriously grand to the fun and quirky. Lower level La Lucia Mall on August 7 from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Playhouse Opera: (today) Sarafina, South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. Ends today. Tickets R180 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Spanish Fire & a Modern Twist stars classical guitarist Dylan Erasmus and Kim Worth exploring the passion of Spain. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: Amawethu seeks to reclaim who we are as people from our cultures and customs – and the distortions that predate the African slave trade that led us to believe our own spirituality had a demonic, pagan, uncivilised, barbaric and godless origin. August 5 and 6 at 6.30pm, August 6 at 2.30pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Aunty Sheila will be entertaining at Sibaya today. Comedy The Bat Centre: (today) Marc Lottering shares his comedic thoughts and musings post-lockdown, supported by Durban host Richelieu Beaunoir and Kelvin Stoffels. At 8pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

iZulu Theatre, Sibaya: (today) Famous comedic character, Aunty Sheila, the fictional character created by Theshen Naicker and loved by thousands starts at 8pm. Aunty Sheila is a cool, dramatic, modern yet traditional funny Indian aunty and guarantees laughter. Tickets R150 from ticketpro. Music ICC Arena: (today) MTN Joyous Celebration returns to Durban with their latest album titled and themed JOY. At 6.30pm. Tickets R250-R450 from webtickets. Norwegian Settlers Church, Marburg: (today) The KZN Youth Orchestra in concert in support of Genesis Hope South Africa at noon. Tickets R50 on webtickets.

Mariannridge soccer field: (today) Eyabantu Village focuses on musicians and chefs for those who love good music and food. From noon. Tickets R100-R250 from webtickets. Queensburgh Sports Association: (today) Red Dog Reunion for the best party vibes, featuring DJ Spike, DJ Clint & DJ Peter Wilson, with a guest appearance from The Mad Dutchman. Awesome drinks specials. 18+ only. From 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Tatham Art Gallery: (tomorrow) Pietermaritzburg: Pianist Chris Duigan in a programme of popular classics at noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or Music Revival at 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Secure parking in the Parliamentary and Tatham precinct.

Rainbow Restaurant: (tomorrow) McCoy Mrubata band in concert at 1pm. Ace saxophonist Mrubata has links to the Rainbow dating back to his student days. Eight-piece line-up includes Andile Yenana, piano; Nick Pitman, guitar; Sandile Cele, violin; Thuto Motsemme, bass; Sbu Ncube, drums; Ntokozo Nsibande, trumpet; and vocalist Hlubi Khwebulana. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Glenwood High School: Join the Glenwood Family Meeting for a celebration of all South African music from the 1940s and 1950s up to the hits of today. Features the music of the pennywhistle as well as hits from the late Dolly Rathebe, Johnny Clegg, Mango Groove, Brenda Fassie, Jack Parow, Sho Madjozi and many more South African legends. August 2-5 at 7pm. Tickets R60 from webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Members exhibition runs until August 7.

The Green Gallery: (today) Oils and watercolours by Kim Pereira, Justine Stead, Andy Anderson, Shirley Brandon and Maureen Dixon. New bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a memorable large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Tidal, a new exhibition honours our coastline, the power of the sea and all it gives us. Ends tomorrow. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Scottburgh Main Beach: (tomorrow) Celebrate one of the world’s top 10 dive sites, Aliwal Shoal, in support of Marine Protected Areas Day in the run-up to the day on August 1 which celebrates these “game reserves of the sea”. From 8am paddle out/backline gathering; from 8.30am/9am join a talk by Dr Judy and Bruce Mann followed by beach and rocky shores exploration. See www.marineprotectedareas.org.za Amblers Hiking Club: At 2pm on August 7 hike Honey Trails – drive old main road almost to Inchanga Police station. Easy hiking, R30 entrance for views over the entire area. Pizzas after at Hayways. Call David 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. For more information, see the centre’s Facebook page. Durban International Film Festival: (today) Final day of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts festival, bringing stories from all corners of the world. The theme is “Adaptation, Survival and Sustainability”. The festival programme is at www.durbanfilmfest.com