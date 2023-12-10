Queen magic back in Durban extravaganza

Durban — It’ back in Durban by popular demand. Experience the greatest hits and rock anthems of the legendary band in an arena atmosphere as Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic returns to The Globe at Suncoast for three shows on December 21, 22 and 23. Immerse yourself in the spectacle, grandeur and energy of the world’s greatest rock band. Big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes – it’s a real rock experience.

This year’s show brings sparkling new costuming and some previously unperformed Queen tracks to the stage. Relive all your favourites and hits from Queen while being treated to some of the rarer tracks, reimagined with care, and performed live on stage. Showtime Australia proudly introduces the South African musicians Warren Vernon-Driscoll performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Freddie’s original key; Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May with Michael Dickens on drums and Andre van der Merwe on bass guitar. Fifty years on, Queen remains as popular as ever, with their hit songs still getting airplay across the world.