Queen of the theatre

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. Opening hours from 7am to 1pm. Windermere Antique Fair: (today) Wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys etc. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. From 8.30am till 2.00pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241.

I Heart Market: (today) Spring Sale at the artisanal market from 8.30am to 2.30pm. Fashionware, accessories, sterling silver jewellery, kids clothes, natural skin care, home decor, dogs accessories, delicious foods and condiments, and much more. Entrance is free. Parking at Moses Mabhida. Ray of Hope Market: (today) Monthly market and car boot sale at the Immanuel Church in Somerset Park from 9am to 2pm. Call Dawn at 076 109 1216 Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Clansthal Market: Relax at the Spring Craft market and support local crafters while raising funds for the conservancy: 40 plus traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and décor items (no shop-bought items), plus home-made food stalls. Set in a beautiful garden with magnificent sea views and live music. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal on September 11 from 9am to 2pm. Shows The Globe, Suncoast: (today) The all-South African cast of hit international tribute concert Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is in Durban for one night only tonight. The cast features Warren Vernon-Driscoll as Freddie Mercury, Rusty Red as Brian May, André van der Merwe as bass guitarist John Deacon and Michael Dickens as Roger Taylor. Tickets from Ticketpro. Playhouse Opera: (today) Sarafina, South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. At 2pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets.

Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Love Will Tear Us Apart ‒ A celebration of “break up” music from Barry Thomson & The Reals with guests Samantha Landers and Colin Peddie. Today and September 9-10 at 7pm, tomorrow and September 11 at 2pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Jomba!, presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, offers a 13-day feast of contemporary dance, and includes performances and dance talks at the Sneddon with a Youth Open Horizons event at the Stable Theatre. Until September 11. Tickets at the Sneddon are R80, and R65 for students, pupils and pensioners through Computicket. All other events are free. For full programme see https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/

Playhouse, Opera: Shall We Dance is an array of spectacular dancers and dance styles. September 9 at 6.30pm, September 10 at 2.30pm and 6pm, and September 11 at 11am and 3pm. Tickets R100-R150 at webtickets. Playhouse, Drama: King Cetshwayo The Conquerer is musical story of the life and times of King Cetshwayo. September 9 and 10 at 7pm, September 10 and 11 at 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Playhouse drama: The Shakespeare Schools’ Festival encourages schools to perform abridged 30-minute versions of Shakespearean plays in professional theatres. September 13-17 at 6.30pm. Tickets R85-R100 from webtickets.

Music College Rovers Rugby Club: (today) Amapiano social experience filled with yanos, food, and fashion. Featuring Stanky DeeJay, Dipsie, Xola TSM, Eskay, Blended Sa, Luzyo Keys, Ntoks and more. From noon. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present a trio of Nina Watson on piano, Petya Koleva on violin and Marguerite Spies on cello in a programme that includes Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Haydn, Schubert, Piazzolla and Chick Corea. At 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non-members at the door. Call Keith at 071 505 1021. Grace Hall, Ballito: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan in concert with a popular programme Bach, Chopin and Debussy. At 3pm. Also at St Agnes Church Kloof on September 18 at 3pm. Tickets R150 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only).

Westville Warehouse: (tomorrow) Gauteng-based rock band Drumfiish is in Durban for their Try Harder tour. Host of amazing supporting acts. Live music from noon. Tickets R50 from Quicket. DLI Hall, Greyville: (tomorrow) The British Cultural & Heritage Association presents Music en Masse at 2.30pm. Bringing together anyone who can read and play music, of all ages and cultures for a concert performed under the baton of Russell Scott. Call 031 202 6174. Alliance Francaise: Traditional Mbira music from Zimbabwe with a touch of hip-hop. A festival by Nasibo Music, Simangaliso Mutize, Pfumela Music and Neville Sigauke, in partnership with Mbira Nze. September 9 from 6pm. Tickets R80 at the door.

Botanic Gardens: The award-winning Mi Casa return to Music By The Lake after a 3-year absence. Supported by the Angel Mazibuko and DJ Michael Zuma. September 11 from 12.30pm. Tickets R100-R320 from webtickets. Alliance Francaise: Bahambayo fuses Maskandi, Marabi, Afrojazz and Zulu storytelling. KZN band with composer, songwriter and guitarist Nhlanhla Zondi, vocalist Frankie Buthelezi, bassist Barry Clausen and percussionist Albert Chemane. September 16 from 6pm. Tickets R100 at the door. Art The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Nic Human, Sue Whitmore, Char Kraus, Tony de Freitas and Judy Wentzel. Bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Sistas pays tribute to the courageous women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August, 1956 in protest against the apartheid regime’s extension of pass laws for black women. Until October 2. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691. AmmaZulu Gardens & Sculpture Precinct: Acclaimed artist and sculptor, Robin Moodley, has a new solo exhibition in two parts, titled: Time in Space and Time in Memory which is at AmmaZulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof, with the second instalment at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Away hike this weekend, but on September 11 at 2pm hike Phezulu Crocodile Safari Park, Drummond, to see wild game at the edge of the Valley of 1 000 Hills. Cost R30. Call David 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: (today) Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival Durban gives a taste and chance to buy award-winning wines of the Cape. Tastings, delicious food for sale, live entertainment. From 12.30pm. Tickets R250, include a tasting glass and 20 tasting tokens, from webtickets. Alliance Francaise: Film club this week features Compartiment Tueurs or the The Sleeping Car Murders, a 1965 murder mystery directed by Costa-Gavras. September 7 at 6pm. Free entry. Fort Nottingham Museum: The Fort Nottingham Highland Games offer a day of heritage, fun and history featuring attractions like Celtic dancing, tossing the caber, tug-o’-war, kilted mile, weight over the bar and the swirl of kilts and the skirl of the pipes on September 10. Food and beverage stalls, children’s activities. Tickets from Quicket.