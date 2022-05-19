Rains postpone Pop Opera concert

Durban - Severe storm warnings, widespread rain and cold weather predicted for Durban this weekend have prompted the organisers to postpone the Pop Opera concert that was due to take place this Sunday afternoon on the fields of Glenwood High School. It has been rescheduled for the same time now for Father’s Day, on June 19. Doors will open at 2pm for a concert start at 3pm.

This event was to feature the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Lykele Temmingh, with soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza, and the KZN Youth Wind Band. The concert will now be crafted around a Father’s Day theme. Expect a programme of light classics, catchy pop, hits from the musicals and some jazz fusion. “All weather reports indicate we are in for a rainy and cold weekend – not ideal for an outdoor music concert. The sports grounds will be wet, which will be unpleasant for our guests. While we know this is hugely disappointing, we didn’t want an afternoon of great music to be spoilt by the weather,” said producer Darin Samuels. “We have moved it to Father’s Day to offer something fun, engaging and accessible for the boys to do with their fathers and families on Father’s Day. It is also the week of Youth Day too, which is a fitting time to honour our young performers – the KZN Youth Wind Band,” said Samuels.

The Siza Foundation, the CSI hub of the Durban-based Samuels Group, is hosting the event as part of their arts support programme. One of South Africa’s premier youth ensembles, the KZN Youth Wind Band is made up of young musicians between the ages of 13 and 27, many from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. Conducted by Russell Scott, the band has a varied repertoire of classic symphonic band pieces, as well as swing, pop and film music, not to mention a real South African repertoire. Tickets already purchased can still be redeemed. For ticketing queries, contact [email protected] or call 067 411 1647.

