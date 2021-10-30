Rampage Dance Company Resets Eastern Evening

Rampage Dance Company presents Reset, an all-round hybrid of the annual family-friendly Eastern Evening inspired by Bollywood to be viewed online for 24 hours on November 21. It is devised and directed by tenacious, powerhouse dance activist and choreographer, Iqraam Rahim working with a dedicated group of multicultural, multi-disciplined dancers.

“This is a passion project for me,” said Rahim, “a need to create after the devastation of lockdown. Typically, we stage a year-end dance competition with guest judges, but that didn’t feel appropriate for now. We are not at a place where we want to encourage competition, but rather collaboration and mutual support – so we are doing a showcase instead. This time around, the judges are being mentors and we are using this opportunity to build each other up, and not to try and outdo each other.” Senzo Nzama, Clarissa Gauden, Kerisha Ramluckan, Tarika Nagessur(back), Geaneviv Pillay, Samkelisiwe Gumede in Reset. Joanna Tang Reset is hybrid on every level – mixing dance styles, influences and live performance (there is a real-time invited studio audience) with a filmed online final product. “It is basically a big Bollywood Masala!” explained Rahim. Rahim hosted open auditions to create a pop-up dance ensemble. He is working with Vusi Makhanya and dancers from KwaMashu Dance Theatre and guest performer Kimberly Arthur (from Kings of Mulberry Street) to blend Eastern and Zulu influences. Between them, the cast have different dance experiences – from hip-hop to ballet, ballroom to contemporary, tap to free-style. However, the artistic starting point and core of the programme is Bollywood ‒ both pure and differently interpreted through other dance styles.

“Of course, we could do a traditional dance programme, but our thought was in response to the times we live in, we need our arts to project a message of optimism, affirmation, beauty, growth and doing things differently. We need to find solutions to our world, and not only focus on the challenges. We need to show unity and strength. I am working with a team of young professionals, and I want them to understand the importance of collaboration and teamwork; of self-respect, of learning about a broad international methodology, and discovering a uniquely South African identity – albeit with Eastern roots.” The dancers will be mentored and critiqued by external dance experts. The dance programme will be performed to an invitation-only live studio audience at Unity Performing Arts at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. The online experience has three components: the virtual red carpet and introduction; the full show and the Reunion Show featuring interactive commentary and behind the scenes footage. All three filmed components can be watched by buying one ticket from Quicket. Tickets are one per device / household – enabling multiple watchers, not individual tickets per person.

The production team includes visiting guest choreographer, Kshitij Viashav, who brings an international flavour to the mentorship programme, and Mumbai-based Dance influencer Kshitij Vaishnav, whose combination of dance and editing techniques promotes the survival of performing arts online. The technical team includes Perushan Naicker from Stereo Effects who designed the stage lighting, Janine Jade Padayachee from Skye Wyatt Events, and Vedarsha Singh who is director of photography and a mentor. Rampage has been delivering great dance for almost a decade. Like so many others in the creative industries, they have been decimated financially, emotionally and logistically over lockdown. Reset – the Eastern Evening 2021 (#TEE2021) will be streaming on November 21. Family / household tickets are in the form of a R150 donation all of which goes towards the project ‒ available via Quicket. Ticket sales are now open.