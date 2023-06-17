Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Record yoga gathering

Last year’s gathering attracted 2500 people.

Last year’s gathering attracted 2500 people.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban is flexing its soul, mind and body to celebrate International Day of Yoga tomorrow.

Over 3 000 enthusiastic devotees and followers from all over KwaZulu-Natal hope to gather to showcase the holistic benefits of this ancient practice in the showpiece at the landmark Durban Amphitheatre.

The local organising committee has arranged for hundreds of volunteers as crowd marshals, support crew and private security to ensure a proper and orderly event that lives up to the spirit of yoga. They hope for a new record turn-out to exceed last year’s 2 500 men, women and children.

It’s at the Durban Amphitheatre on June 18 from 8am to 11am.

For more information email [email protected] or call 083 357 8747.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

DurbanHealth Welfare

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe