Record yoga gathering

Over 3 000 enthusiastic devotees and followers from all over KwaZulu-Natal hope to gather to showcase the holistic benefits of this ancient practice in the showpiece at the landmark Durban Amphitheatre.

Durban is flexing its soul, mind and body to celebrate International Day of Yoga tomorrow.

The local organising committee has arranged for hundreds of volunteers as crowd marshals, support crew and private security to ensure a proper and orderly event that lives up to the spirit of yoga. They hope for a new record turn-out to exceed last year’s 2 500 men, women and children.

It’s at the Durban Amphitheatre on June 18 from 8am to 11am.

For more information email [email protected] or call 083 357 8747.