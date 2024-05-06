SA writers now in audiobooks

Durban — Great books, great South African voices reading them to you.
Jonathan Ball Publishers has announced its audiobook offerings “to a growing audience of listeners as well as any curious readers looking for alternative ways to consume books,” the company said in a statement.
It said it decided to create and distribute audiobooks from their existing print books and a selection of newer titles a year ago.
The latest audiobook, which featured recently on the pages of the Independent on Saturday, is Bullsh!t: 50 Fibs that Made South Africa by Jonathan Ancer, narrated by award-winning journalist Rebecca Davis.
Other titles include Children of Sugarcane by Joanne Joseph, read by Roshina Ratnam; Risking Life for Death by Ryan Blumenthal read by Colin Moss, Breaking the Bombers by Mark Shaw and read by well-known Cape Town actor Adrian Galley.
In future, “we aim to make an audiobook available at the same time as the printed book is launched. This is so readers can have their pick of print, ebook or audiobook. The audiobooks are available across all platforms globally – Audible, Apple, Google Drive, Kobo – you name it, you’ll find our audiobooks there. They can also be found in numerous libraries that now lend out digital audiobooks,” said the statement.
It “has been encouraging, to see how far-reaching the sales are all over the world – in countries such as Kenya, Sweden, Tanzania and even North Korea”.
Independent on Saturday