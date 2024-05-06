SA writers now in audiobooks

Jonathan Ball Publishers has announced its audiobook offerings “to a growing audience of listeners as well as any curious readers looking for alternative ways to consume books,” the company said in a statement.

It said it decided to create and distribute audiobooks from their existing print books and a selection of newer titles a year ago.

The latest audiobook, which featured recently on the pages of the Independent on Saturday, is Bullsh!t: 50 Fibs that Made South Africa by Jonathan Ancer, narrated by award-winning journalist Rebecca Davis.

Other titles include Children of Sugarcane by Joanne Joseph, read by Roshina Ratnam; Risking Life for Death by Ryan Blumenthal read by Colin Moss, Breaking the Bombers by Mark Shaw and read by well-known Cape Town actor Adrian Galley.