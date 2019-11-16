SECRET DINER: Generous, tasty Italian fare from the 'street kitchen'









Strada Cucina Where: Shop 3B, 19 Park Lane, uMhlanga Open: Daily 7am-9pm Call: 076 485 4663

There’s a new Italian eatery in uMhlanga new town. And those from the upper Highway area who remember the original Stretta might like to make the trip to the coast and try it out.

The same team have opened Strada Cucina, loosely translated as street kitchen, and it’s a simple, smart, restaurant with a large outdoor eating area, aimed at serving good quality, homely Italian food and keeping it affordable.

On a somewhat murky Wednesday night it was quiet, but that will change once the secret gets out.

We were hungry and quickly dived into two different focaccia baskets (R45), one with garlic and rosemary, and one with tomato and basil pesto. Both were good, and if the pizza bases were this thin and crispy, we were looking forward to trying them.

Also in the light meals selection were carpaccio, calamari or a Caprese salad. I liked the sound of the roasted tomato and basil soup served with a wholewheat cheese toastie. It sounds remarkably similar to my Sunday night staples at home.

Wraps and sandwiches are also available, as is a home-made beef burger served with cheese and garnished Italian style. It comes in at a very reasonable R75.

Mains are basically a selection of pizzas and pastas. There are a few grill options, chicken and calamari, although on the night we went the kitchen apologised because it was out of baby chickens. They did have a very good T-bone steak special, though.

We decided to go Italian.

The vegan among us went for the linguine aglio e olio (R65) - a very simple dish of pasta tossed in olive oil and garlic. So often aglio e olio is simply pasta drenched in oil, but this was really good and had some real flavour.

My linguine puttanesca (R75), too, was a great dish, the home-made pasta tossed in a good light tomato sauce with olives, anchovies and capers adding interest. I also liked that the pasta was cooked properly al dente.

Another had the chicken tagliatelle, with bacon and wild mushrooms in a basil pesto cream (R85). It too was a tasty and substantial dish, and if there was any mild criticism, perhaps the basil could have come through a little stronger.

With those pizza bases, the Capricciosa - a creation with artichokes, ham, mushrooms and olives, was a winner (R95). Not only was the base crisp and light, but the ingredients were top quality and, for once, this wasn’t a pizza that goes soggy after being drowned in too much cheese.

All-round we were impressed. Where else can you feed (and wine) four hungry guys for R560 and do it well?

We skipped dessert, which might include a selection of gelati or even a Nutella pizza. There’s also a wide variety of shakes and coffees.

And I will certainly pop round when I next feel like breakfast.

Food: 4

Service: 3 ½

Ambience: 3 ½