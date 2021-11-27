Shall we dance this Christmas?

IN THE the run-up to Christmas, the Rhumbelow Classics Cinema is offering a range of fun, family-friendly movies to really get you toe-tapping into the seasonal mood. Screened mostly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, these are in addition to its festive theatrical line-up and take in live recordings of acclaimed musicals with stellar casts.

First up is Cliff Richard – The Great 80 Tour which was recorded live in the royal Albert Hall in 2018. Featuring a selection of his greatest hits, his energy and passion on stage will be sure to have you swaying in the aisles. Catch it on Monday, November 29 at 6.30pm. For November 30 and December 1, it’s the famed Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The King And I. This is a live recording of the award-winning production at London’s Palladium. Reprising her Tony Award-winning role is Kelli O’Hara as Anna, alongside Ken Watanabe as the King and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lady Thiangin. Featuring musical hits like Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, and with more than 50 world-class performers, The King and I is a lavish and gloriously romantic production. Also at 6.30pm.

Christmas with André Rieu sees the King of the Waltz in a festive spectacular from his newly created Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season while singing and dancing to Christmas carols, romantic waltzes and beautiful melodies on December 7, 8, 20 and 21 at 2pm and 6.30pm. An American in Paris ‒ The Musical is a beautiful Tony Award winner featuring the music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin, stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography filmed live in the London Palladium. On December 14 and15 at 2pm and 6.30pm.

From Walt Disney Pictures comes the Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol, the high-flying, heart-warming adventure, starring Jim Carrey. Fun for the whole family from December 20 to 24 at 11am. Tickets for all shows are R100 and are available through Computicket or from Roland at 082 499 8636 or [email protected] The venue opens 90 minutes before the performance. Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, while the Moths run a cash bar at the venue. All shows have a 10-minute interval.