So much happening this weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: Every Saturday: community market offers organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and good cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. For more information WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, clothing, treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

St James Church, Morningside: Celebrating 121st birthday with a fête on Saturday, August 5, from 8.30am. Nearly New, plants, cakes, jams and pickles, books, food and more. Corner Innes and Venice roads. Contact Claire on 031 303 1625. La Lucia Antiques Fair: The first Sunday of every month with 25 dealers trading everything from antique to vintage, decor to collectables, jewellery to books. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on August 6 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Conrad Koch and Chester Missing in the show ‘Baggage’ at the Protea Fire and Ice next weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za

DC Thompson Hall, Durban High School: (today and tomorrow) The school is staging the 1950s musical, Grease, with a cast of 55 pupils. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 6pm. Tickets R60 – R120 from webtickets. Courtyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Rebapala Mokoko is an indigenous hide-and-seek game, mixed with contemporary dance, that highlights gender-based violence and child abuse. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R60 – R80 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: (today) The ATKV Tienertoneel Durban Streeksfest featuring productions in Afrikaans by high school pupils. At 3.30pm. Tickets R30 from webtickets.

Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: (today) It’s ladies’ night with Bash with Tash at 8pm. Ladies only, no under 21s. Tickets R120 – R150 from webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens Conference Hall: (tomorrow) Funny Guys Comedy Show features the Dingalings, the dynamic duo of Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisson, at 2pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Protea Fire & Ice, uMhlanga: Conrad Koch and Chester Missing star in Baggage, with outrageous advice on anxiety, climate change, dating, load shedding and more. August 5 and 6 at 8pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

Playhouse Drama: Shirley Valentine is a bored, middle-aged housewife, trapped in a loveless marriage. When her best friend asks her to go to Greece, it’s a holiday that will change her life. Directed by Gina Schmukler and starring Natasha Sutherland. August 11 at 7.30pm, and August 12 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Thandiswa Muzwai of Bongo Maffin fame will perform at the Playhouse for Women’s Day. Music Playhouse Opera: (today) Amaqhawe 2 is an uplifting gospel concert with award-winning Congolese singer and songwriter Lor Mbongo and local gospel artists at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Bishopstowe Country Club, Pietermaritzburg: (today) The Cane Fields Music Fest with Just Jinger, Daniel Baron, Matt Gardiner, Tom Mitchell, Evo and Tiaan Rivers. Prizes, great food available, beer tent and more. From noon. Tickets R100 – R250 from webtickets.

Talloula, Botha’s Hill: (today) A “beneath the chords” evening with Arno Carstens. An intimate storytelling evening where musicians share the anecdotes behind their songs. July 29 at 7.30pm. Doors open at 5.30pm. Tickets R550 from webtickets. Norwegian Settlers Church, Port Shepstone: (today) The KZN Youth Orchestra with a short, educational concert at 11am, followed with an hour-long, performance concert at noon. The Creston College vocal ensemble joins. Call Shelley at 071 417 1272. Tickets R30 – R50 from webtickets. The Chairman: (today) Multi-disciplinary ensemble The Brother Moves On from Johannesburg. From 6pm. Tickets from R200 at Quicket.

Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music hosts Opera Angels on July 30 at 3pm. Dr Lisa Engelbrecht (soprano and piano) and Lindsay Thomson (mezzo-soprano) perform opera classics, sacred music, Broadway hits and arrangements of contemporary classics. Tickets R120 members/ R140 non-members at the door. No card facilities. Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan performs music by Liszt and Beethoven at noon. Also at St Agnes Church, Kloof on August 6 at 3pm. Tickets from WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected]. Ard Matthews performs at the Kingston Beach Club tomorrow. Kingston Beach Club: (tomorrow) Just Jinjer singer, songwriter and frontman Ard Matthews at Soul Sunday Sessions. Support acts to be announced. From noon to 10pm. Tickets R50 from Quicket.

Kearsney College: Let’s Swing It supper theatre. Focuses on the world of Swing. Starring the Kearsney Choir and Orchestra, and their newly formed jazz band. August 1 – 3 at 7pm. Tickets R80 from Quicket. St Thomas Church, Musgrave: The Durban City Orchestra, conducted by Charl van der Merwe, performs Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony; Francois Borne’s Fantaisie Brillante sur Carmen, and Finlandia by Sibelius. August 6 at 2.30pm. Tickets: R150/ R120 pensioners and students through Computicket. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets R100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: All Stars Shine celebrates talented young musicians in KwaZulu-Natal with the top 10 school music ensembles. August 5 at 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: Bongo Maffin star Thandiswa Mazwai live on August 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets R300 – R600 from webtickets. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Seeing Auschwitz shows rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators. Stark evidence of mass murder and the humanity of the people who died there. No under 13s. Until August 20. Free entry.

KZNSA: The Ceramics Association of South Africa presents To Have and To Hold which celebrates creative expression through clay. In the Park Gallery is You Can Rest, moments of calm in a chaotic and traumatised world. Both until July 30. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Flow runs until July 31. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm on July 30 hike Mariannhill Monastery and discover its incredible history. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am. Meet at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Durban Hiking and Adventures: A Warwick Market Tour is a 2.5-hour walking tour through the nine informal markets in Warwick Junction. August 5 at 9am at the Victoria Street Market underground parking. A 3km easy hike. Tickets R200 from Quicket include private guiding and security. Bring water, backpack and comfortable walking shoes. Radio star and writer Mala Lutchmanan will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Durban International Book Fair. Events Suncoast CineCentre: (today and tomorrow) The Durban International Film Festival ends tomorrow. The programme includes The Mother of All Lies, which premiered at Cannes, as well as Christian Petzold’s Afire, which won Berlin’s Silver Bear. Winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize A Thousand And One and Golden Lion winner at Venice, All The Beauty and Bloodshed, are premiered. Full programme at ccadiff.ukzn.ac.za and tickets from cinecentre.co.za Royal Showgrounds, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) The KZN Honey Festival: enter the world of bees in a fun-filled and informative day out with plenty of interactive demonstrations. From 9am. Tickets R50 from webtickets

Kloof and Highway SPCA: Durban Home Brewers bring you Ales for Tails – a family-friendly (including dogs) craft beer, gin and music festival with more than 30 home brewed beers, street food, wine etc. Music highlights include The Black Lapels and Veranda Panda. August 5 from 11am. Tickets R50 – R120 from webtickets. Suncoast Globe: The Durban International Book Fair celebrates authors and book launches and features more than 150 presentations on three stages from local and international from August 9 – 13. For the full programme see http://www.durbanbookfair.co.za/Programme/ Fort Nottingham Museum: The Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering on August 9 offers the distinctive sounds of bagpipes, drums, marching bands, tossing the caber, tug-o’-war, walk the weight, the kilted mile; hammer throw; weight over the bar and stone put. Tickets from Quicket.