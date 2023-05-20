So much to do this weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights, home-crafted sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Browse from 20 dealers a wide range of antiques, vintage and collectables from yesteryear. Bargains to suit all pockets. uMhlanga Centre, Ridge Road, from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. The music and dance extravaganza, Cion, plays at the Playhouse next weekend. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) Rhumbelow Film Club presents Moonage Dreaming starring David Bowie, Trevor Bolder, Ken Fordham, Mike Garson, John “Hutch” Hutchinson, Geoff MacCormack, Mick Ronson and Brian Wilshaw. At 7pm. Tickets R100 from Roland at 082 499 8636 or [email protected]

Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Cabaret and Beyond Festival Showcase, 2023” is a new selection of songs by composers from the CAB mentorship programme. Directed by Steven Stead and musical direction by Evan Roberts, it stars Sam Landers, Roshanda Lewis, Emkay Khanyile and Lyle Buxton. May 20 at 7pm and May 21 at 2pm. Tickets R120 to R150 from webtickets. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Flatfoot Dance Company opens its 20th anniversary season with “things we hide from the light”. This historic moment features a tender and beautiful season of dance created by Lliane Loots, Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika and Zinhle Nzama. May 20 at 7pm, May 20 to 22 at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket.

Playhouse Loft: (today) A double bill featuring High Stakes and Reoca Light. High Stakes performed by actress and dancer, Sivani Chinappan and directed by Ashwin Singh features Gita, a businesswoman, community worker, widow, grandmother… and a gambler, who is in trouble because she owes money to a loan shark. Reoca Light starring Rory Booth is about a young man, Sunil Mohan, who is presiding over the closure of his parent’s convenience store after a series of robberies. May 20 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: The Royal Opera’s performance of Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro on May 22 at 6pm. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, it is conducted by Antonio Pappano with Riccardo Fassi as Figaro and Giulia Semenzato as Susanna. Tickets R125 from Roland at 082 499 8636 or [email protected] Playhouse Loft: Ubuntu Bill. Those who encounter Bill agree that his most arresting feature is his eyes… and the unsettling feeling that they look right into you. Every night, when the skies are clear and he can hear the moon calling, Bill climbs onto his bamboo bicycle and goes as far as he can up into the atmosphere. May 24 at 7.30pm to May 27 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: Cion is a dance and musical extravaganza choreographed by Gregory Maqoma and inspired by Zakes Mda’s novels Cion and Ways of Dying, and Boléro by French composer, Maurice Ravel. Mda’s character Toloki, a professional mourner, weaves his way through the story to music arranged by Nhlanhla Mahlangu using the a capella music of Isicathamiya, sung by the Soweto Gospel Choir. May 25 to 27 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: The Hometown Comedy Show starring Darrien Asbury, Arnotte Payne, Cyril Basker, Nabeel Peer, Vincent Joseph. David Mlambo and Annie Botha will get you laughing on May 27 at 1pm. Tickets R150 from www.barnyardtheatre.co.za American house supremo Robin Stone graces Durban stages next week. Music St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) Pianist Chris Duigan performs music by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Bach and Beethoven at 3pm. Also May 25 at 7pm at Amber Valley, May 28, at 3pm at the Chamberlain Music Centre, Hilton and June 4 at 3pm in Ballito. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected]

DLI Hall, Greyville: (tomorrow) The British Cultural & Heritage Association presents a Coronation Celebration for the crowning of King Charles III. Russell Scott will conduct the KZNPO with the Durban Symphonic Choir. Pieces include classics like Land of Hope and Glory and the Hallelujah Chorus. At 2pm. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Lindisfarne B&B, Botha’s Hill: (tomorrow) Day-time autumn outdoor concert on the lawns, featuring Inter-Alia, with Shelley Mclean Downham and Marion Loudon, at 11.30am. Pack a rug, or fold-up chair and a picnic. Husband and wife team Jane and Paul Candow are Inter-Alia. Tickets R100 adults/R50 children under 12. Call Jane at 083 362 7059. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175 to R210 from webtickets.

Kearsney College Chapel: The KZN Youth Choir presents Choral Celebration which includes The University of Louisville Cardinal Singers and the Kearsney College Choir. May 23 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected] Playhouse Opera: For its Africa Day Concert catch Sjava’s latest album tour ‒ Isibuko. May 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets R350 to R550 from webtickets.

The Werehouse, Durban: Robin Stone live in Durban. The American singer and songwriter, scored success in the 1990s with house music singles “Show Me Love” and “Luv 4 Luv”. May 26 at 6pm. Tickets R300 from webtickets. Royal Show, Pietermaritzburg: The Royal Symphony performance will feature the KZN Youth Orchestra on May 28 at 10.30am. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present a recital by award-winning pianist Amit Yahav on June 4 at 3pm. The programme includes Beethoven’s Sonata in D Minor “Tempest” and Schumann’s Faschingsschwank aus Wien. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door. For more contact [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021.

Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: “Seeing Auschwitz” confronts the viewer with rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators. The images provide unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Runs until May 30. Free entry. KZNSA: Scenorama is a collaborative platform to present a viewpoint of shared networks of experiences, belief and knowledge systems across in Africa and the diaspora. Until June 4. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The online version launched as part of the National Arts Festival. It was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for best digital exhibition in the world.

The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead and Angelica Anastasia. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: Stories.za presents more than 50 talented artists, each with their own story style. Until May 28. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park again, with young David leading on another new trail. Others to the Otter Trail. Call David at 071 122 3183.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Giba Gorge: Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km obstacle mud run for women only and is suitable for princesses of all sizes, ages and fitness levels. Minimum age is six and children 13 and under require a fully paid and registered adult to accompany them. May 28 with time slots from 11am to 2pm. Tickets R349 Adults, R299 children.

Events KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Celebrate Africa Month with an educational showcase on reptiles suitable for the family. Experience nature in its truest form with a live presentation by Reptile Party Time, featuring tarantulas, lizards and a giant python. At 10am. Tickets R30 from webtickets. Alliance Francaise: Cine Club this month features the movies of Catherine Deneuve. Catch De Son Vivant on May 24. Movies start at 6pm. Entrance is free. Max’s Lifestyle, uMlazi: The Glenmorangie experience is a multisensory event, with visuals, sound and delicious drinks. Grammy award-winner Zakes Bantwini will make it an unforgettable night. June 3 from noon. Tickets R150 to R350 from webtickets.